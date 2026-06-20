FIFA World Cup permutations - What does every African team need to progress?

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An expanded 48-team World Cup has given more opportunity than ever before for African teams to not only participate at the tournament but also to advance to the knockout stages.

Here's what each of the 10 African teams needs to qualify for the Last 32 after their first two matches.

Group A: South Africa

South Africa haven't yet won a match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexico have already locked down top spot in Group A, so the best South Africa, Czechia and South Korea can each hope for is to advance automatically alongside the co-hosts as group runners-up.

It will be South Africa if they beat South Korea and Czechia fail to beat Mexico, while even Czechia win could see Bafana Bafana through ahead of the European team in second place based on further tie breakers beyond head-to-head results (goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary).

Draw or defeat by Korea and Czechia avoiding defeat against Mexico would surely condemn South Africa to the exit, while even failure to win would leave them all but eliminated regardless of the other result.

If South Africa and Czechia both fail to win, then each of them could still finish third in the group - based on the above listed criteria - but it would take a remarkable scenario for two, let alone one, points to see them advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group C: Morocco

Morocco will top the group if they beat Haiti and Brazil fail to beat Scotland.

Even a draw against already eliminated Haiti would guarantee them top two in the group, regardless of the result between Scotland and Brazil.

If they lose against Haiti, then they could drop into third if Scotland also beat Brazil, although even then it would be a goal-difference battle between the Atlas Lions and the Selecao given the draw between them.

Even if they drop into third place on four points, Morocco would still fancy their chances of advancing to the knockouts as one of the best placed third-placed teams.

Group E: Ivory Coast

play 1:06 Why Czechia-South Africa draw has both sides feeling hopeful

Progress as group winners if they beat Germany and Ecuador fail to beat Curacao.

The only scenario where six points from two games might not be enough to win the group is if there's a three-way tie with the West Africans, Germany and Curacao all on six points.

Given the Elephants have Curacao in their final match and they have the better head to head against Ecuador, it would still likely take a victory by the Caribbean side in their final group game for them to miss out on the knockouts regardless of the Germany game.

Group F: Tunisia

Herve Renard doesn't have long to turn things around with Tunisia, and their World Cup adventure will be over after two matches if they fall to Japan and Sweden are beaten by Netherlands in round two of the Group F fixtures.

Group G: Egypt

Nothing can be decided in matchday two for the Group G teams, with everyone on one point.

Group H: Cape Verde

For Cape Verde it's the same story as for Egypt, although both can feel quietly confident after having taken a point from the group's top seed.

Group I: Senegal

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Senegal's fate can't be decided on matchday two, although defeat by Norway - coupled with their opening loss against France - would leave them in a difficult position and requiring a win against Iraq to stand any chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group J: Algeria

The Fennecs would already be eliminated if they lose to Jordan and Argentina fail to beat Austria.

Group K: DR Congo

Nothing can be decided for the Leopards in their second game, although victory over Colombia, and a win for Portugal over Uzbekistan, would leave them well placed for the knockouts.

Group L: Ghana

Ghana face England in their second group game, and can already secure first place in the group if they beat the Three Lions and Croatia fail to beat Panama.