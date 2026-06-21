          India women's hockey team faces New Zealand in FIH Nations League final: Indian Sports LIVE, June 21

          Salima Tete. Adimazes
          • ESPN staffJun 21, 2026, 04:21 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 21, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India women face New Zealand in FIH Nations League final

          • Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • World Boxing Cup: Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi and Deepak enter final

          • Squash: Abhay-Velavan reach final of Asian Doubles Championship

          • Football: AIFF proposes changing name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches ministry

          • FIH Nations League: Dominant India put six past Chile to book their place in the final