India women's hockey team faces New Zealand in FIH Nations League final: Indian Sports LIVE, June 21

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 21, 2026.
What's on today?
Hockey: India women face New Zealand in FIH Nations League final
Boxing: The Boxing World Cup Stage 2 continues in Guiyang, China.
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
World Boxing Cup: Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi and Deepak enter final
Squash: Abhay-Velavan reach final of Asian Doubles Championship
Football: AIFF proposes changing name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches ministry
FIH Nations League: Dominant India put six past Chile to book their place in the final