FIFA World Cup 2026 MD10 recap: Germany edge Ivory Coast, Netherlands hammer Sweden, Curacao hold Ecuador

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw a lot of action, with plenty of late drama across matches. Here we recount what happened across the four matches, the latest first:

Tunisia vs Japan - KICKOFF AT 9.30 AM

Ecuador 0 - 0 Curacao

A sensational performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room created history for Curacao as they earned a first World Cup point by holding Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City.

Room made 15 saves - the most by any goalkeeper in 90 minutes of a World Cup match since records began in 1966 - as he acted as a one-man barrier, with Dick Advocaat's brave side bouncing back from their 7-1 thrashing by Germany in their opening game.

The result means Ecuador will need a win in their final group game against Germany to stay in contention for qualification to the knockouts.

Germany 2 - 1 Ivory Coast

(Undav 68', 90+4'; Kessie 30')

Super sub Deniz Undav was the hero for Germany as they ensured progress to the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time since they won it in 2014, coming from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1.

Ivory Coast opened the scoring when Franck Kessié slotted home a loose ball after Amad's frantic efforts to score were blocked close to goal when he tried to tap in Yan Diomande's excellent low cross. They then kept Germany at bay till the 68th minute when a sensational Nadiem Amiri early cross was nodded him by Undav, who'd ghosted in in between the Ivorian centre backs.

As Germany went in search of a winner, Ivory Coast had plenty of chances on the break, the most notable of which fell to Simon Adingra who was set up by a lovely run and pass from Nicolas Pépé, but the Brighton & Hove Albion man fluffed his lines. In added time, Undav did not, when he trapped a forcefully hit Felix Nmecha through ball and slotted home with no one around him.

Netherlands 5 - 1 Sweden

(Brobbey 5', 17', Gakpo 47', 54', Summerville 89'; Elanga 59')

Sweden suffered a reverse of their opening day scoreline when the Netherlands smashed five past them in an exhibition of fast, flowing Dutch football. Sweden had their moments but lacked the edge to make a contest of it on the scoreboard.

Brian Brobbey, starting up top after replacing Crysencio Summerville in the starting XI, and his old-school centre-forward play immediately made a difference. Flicking on a long goal kick, he got on the end of a flowing move to score the opener before sliding into finish another soon after. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak threatened on and off in the later stages of the first half, but Netherlands went in 2-0 up at the break.

They came roaring out and the excellent Cody Gakpo made it 3-0 and then soon 4-0 with a tap-in at the back post and a trademark cut-in and shot. Anthony Elanga made it interesting with a goal before the hour mark, racing onto an Isak through ball and finishing smartly, but Netherlands quelled the Swedish fight back and added a flourish to the scoreline when Summerville smashed one in from range.