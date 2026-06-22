Rugby Premier League S2, Junior World Shooting Championship continue: Indian Sports LIVE, June 22

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 22, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Championship is underway in Suhl, Germany
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
Fencing: The Asian Senior Fencing Championships continues in New Delhi
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Netherlands 3-2 in FIH Pro League
Hockey: Indian women's hockey team win FIH women's Nations Cup and secure Pro League return
Boxing: India finish with one gold, three silver medals at World Boxing Cup China
Athletics: Indian women's 4x100m relay team wins gold at Asian Relays
Squash: Abhay-Velavan pair clinches third successive Asian doubles
Gymnastics: Harshit, Akshat win gold-silver for India at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships
Football: ISL 2026-27 to start on September 4; AIFF proposes renaming itself to Football Federation of Bharat
Fencing: Prachi, Sachin register top-25 finishes at Asian Senior Championship
Rugby: Rugby: Mumbai Dreamers continue unbeaten run at Rugby Premier League