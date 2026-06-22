          Rugby Premier League S2, Junior World Shooting Championship continue: Indian Sports LIVE, June 22

          File photo of Rugby Premier League INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 22, 2026, 04:20 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 22, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Championship is underway in Suhl, Germany

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          • Fencing: The Asian Senior Fencing Championships continues in New Delhi

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India beat Netherlands 3-2 in FIH Pro League

          • Hockey: Indian women's hockey team win FIH women's Nations Cup and secure Pro League return

          • Boxing: India finish with one gold, three silver medals at World Boxing Cup China

          • Athletics: Indian women's 4x100m relay team wins gold at Asian Relays

          • Squash: Abhay-Velavan pair clinches third successive Asian doubles

          • Gymnastics: Harshit, Akshat win gold-silver for India at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

          • Football: ISL 2026-27 to start on September 4; AIFF proposes renaming itself to Football Federation of Bharat

          • Fencing: Prachi, Sachin register top-25 finishes at Asian Senior Championship

          • Rugby: Rugby: Mumbai Dreamers continue unbeaten run at Rugby Premier League