More Cape Verde heroics secure point against Uruguay... but should they have had three?

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Cape Verde have fast become the darlings of the 2026 World Cup, with their astonishing 0-0 opening draw against Spain followed up by their taking another point from a former champion with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

When the tiny islanders were drawn in Group H alongside Spain and Uruguay, meaning their first two matches ever at the World Cup would be against two ex-champions, there were nervous smiles from the Cape Verde contingent when the scale of their opening assignment was revealed.

Already, they'd pulled off a wonderful achievement by reaching the tournament - becoming, with a population of just over half a million, the third smallest nation to ever qualify - but here, reality was setting in, with the Sharks surely bracing themselves for two humbling outings against genuine footballing royalty.

However, two matches into their World Cup campaign, and with Saudi Arabia to come, Cape Verde are yet to be beaten at this tournament, and remain firmly in contention to advance to the knockout stages.

They rode their luck at times against Spain; goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero, and then the viral star, as he pulled off seven saves - four of them excellent - and made several critical aerial claims as he kept La Roja at bay.

However, Spain's 27 shots and per 74-percent told the story of true dominance, a chastening experience for the minnows, but one which - thanks to Vozinha, and a defensive line that made a collective 46 clearances during the course of the match - they escaped unscathed. Cape Verde haven't got carried away with their opening point, that made headlines around the world.

Vozinha may have become a celebrity, his mother may have been flown in to Miami, but the tournament outsiders didn't get ahead of themselves against Uruguay.

Instead, they took the lead through a thumping Kevin Pina freekick midway through the first half, and held it for over 20 minutes until two goals in response- first from Max Araujo's diving header, then from Agustin Canobbio - sent them in behind at half time.

Cape Verde's substitutes and staff all joined in the celebrations after the nation's first-ever World Cup goal ��❤️ pic.twitter.com/bgD7PCH5LE - ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) June 21, 2026

Cape Verde could have been forgiven for allowing self doubt to set in at half time, as they were given a full 15 minutes to dwell on letting their lead slip and then finding themselves 2-1 down heading into the second half.

But they did not wilt.

Instead, they continued as they had done in the first half, defending resolutely, attacking in numbers, and at pace, drawing fouls from an increasingly frustrated Uruguay midfield with their agility and fast movement.

There was a lack of guile, perhaps, in the final third, with Cape Verde sometimes too naive in dealing with one of the most grizzled sides in tournament history, but they still forged an equaliser just after the hour mark when Hélio Varela capitalised on a mindless foray out of his box by veteran Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera.

Leonardo Fernandez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Both sides pushed for a winner during the engrossing latter stages of the contest, with Uruguay looking on hopefully before a VAR checked ruled that the official had correctly ruled a potential goal out for offside after Vozinha had again been beaten. Ultimately, both sides settled for the point, which suits Cape Verde far better than it suits Uruguay.

Should the islanders have had more?

Nuno da Costa, racing into the box in the fourth minute of stoppage time, rode one challenge from Sebastian Cacares as he entered the box - refusing to go down when he could have done - before being clattered by Rodrigo Bentancur as he bore down on goal.

Bentancur appeared to touch the ball first, but promptly took the striker out in the process. The referee signalled for a corner, Da Costa hardly seemed to protest, but Cape Verde may well feel hard done by.

Certainly, Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel, speaking in his capacity as a Fox pundit, was adamant that the Sharks should have been given a penalty for at least one of the clumsy challenges.

"I think it's a penalty," he declared soon after the final whistle. "What a team, Cape Verde are!"

Perhaps here, their lack of experience told again, as Cape Verde dutifully proceeded to play on with the corner, rather than haranguing or surrounding or forcefully attempting to get the referee to review the shout.

Ultimately, they demonstrated a more expansive side to their game against Uruguay, taking 12 shots (compared to two against Spain), while completing 12 successful dribbles during the course of the match.

The draw leaves both Uruguay and Cape Verde on two points after two matches, but crucially, Marcelo Bielsa's side still have Spain to come, while Cape Verde have a softer fixture against a Saudi Arabia side who were humbled against La Roja.

They've reached their first World Cup, they've taken their first two points, and they may never have a better chance of reaching the tournament's knockout stages than the opportunity that stands before them now.