South Africa vs. South Korea - Kick-off time, how to watch, Bafana permutations, team news

Mokoena on his emotions for his grandfather before South Africa vs. Czechia (0:31)

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Bafana Bafana almost certainly need a win against South Korea in their final FIFA World Cup Group A clash with South Korea in Guadalupe on Wednesday (or Thursday at 3 a.m. for those watching from South Africa).

The only way they can progress with anything less is in by leapfrogging Czechia and somehow still finishing as one of the best third-placed teams. However, it is almost impossible, practically speaking, for them to finish as one of the best third-placed teams without winning.

A win could see Bafana finish second or third, as they would leapfrog South Korea by beating them, but Mexico will finish top of the group regardless of their result against Czechia in their final game.

Bafana Bafana were in good spirits after their first point of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Czechia in a 1-1 draw, but will likely need a win against South Korea to progress to the round of 32. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexico currently have six points, with South Korea second on three and unable to leapfrog them in Group A due to head-to-head records being the primary tiebreaker. Czechia and South Africa have a point apiece, but after their draw, Czechia lead South Africa on goal difference (with -1 compared to Bafana's -2).

South Africa have never made the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup and this is their fourth opportunity after group stage exits in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

The 2026 World Cup is the first time that third place in the group stage could be enough to progress. The top eight third-placed teams across 12 groups will advance with the top two in each.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. in Guadalupe, Mexico (Thursday, June 25 at 3 a.m. CAT, 1 a.m. GMT, 2 a.m. BST)

Venue: Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe

How to watch: SABC will air the match in South Africa, while SuperSport and Sporty TV are other options for viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa. For viewers in South Africa, SuperSport are scheduled to air the game on channels 201, 202, 235, and 490.

The BBC will broadcast this fixture in the UK, while US-based viewers can watch on FS1. FOX holds the US English-language broadcast rights for the tournament.

Referee: Argentine referee Facundo Tello - famous for sending off 10 players in a 2022 Argentina Champions Trophy final clash between Boca Juniors and Racing Club - will take charge of this fixture.

Team news

South Africa head into this crunch clash without influential Mamelodi Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, who are both suspended.

Zwane's suspension from his red card against Mexico was upgraded from one match to three by FIFA, while Mokoena will serve a one-match suspension for back-to-back yellow cards against Mexico and Czechia.

Sphephelo Sithole will return to give Hugo Broos another option in midfield after serving his one-match suspension due to a red card he picked up against Mexico.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Ime Okon | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Jayden Adams

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Thapelo Maseko

ST Lyle Foster

South Korea

GK Kim Seung-Gyu

LWB Seol Young-Woo | CB Lee Gi-Hyuk | CB Kim Min-Jae | CB Lee Han-Beom | RWB Kim Moon-Hwan

CM Paik Seung-Ho | CM Hwang In-Beom

AM Lee Jae-Sung | AM Lee Kang-In

ST Son Heung-Min

Stats

South Africa have failed to win any of their last 7 games, drawing 4 and losing 3.

As per SofaScore, the now suspended Teboho Mokoena completed 93 of his 97 passes in the 1-1 draw with Czechia and made 5 key passes, also scoring a penalty.

Defeat to Mexico was the 3rd match out of South Korea's last 6 in which they have failed to score. They have won 3 of their matches this year and lost all 3 in which they failed to find the net.