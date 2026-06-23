          India vs Pakistan in hockey Pro League, US Open badminton begins: Indian Sports LIVE, June 23

          Hockey India
          • ESPN staffJun 23, 2026, 05:50 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 23, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India take on Pakistan in the opening match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League.

          • Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament begins.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Championship is underway in Suhl, Germany.

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Shooting: Pritam bags junior world title in 10m air rifle; India add women's pistol team bronze

          • Swimming: Aryan, Sanvi adjudged 'Best Swimmer' among men and women

          • Ahmedabad CWG to feature 17 sports, set to be hosted at 60% lower cost

          • Fencing: Korea, Japan win gold in men's sabre, women's foil; Indian teams end at 10th