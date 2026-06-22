Anchor Linda Cohn retiring after 34 years at ESPN

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Legendary "SportsCenter" anchor Linda Cohn announced her retirement from ESPN after 34 years Monday.

Her last day will be June 30.

Cohn has hosted over 5,500 editions of "SportsCenter," the most ever.

That started in Bristol in 1992 and continued in Los Angeles where she moved in 2009 to host the 1 a.m. "SportsCenter." Since that show was moved back to Bristol last year, Cohn has worked on special projects.

Over the years, Cohn did play-by-play for ESPN's coverage of the WNBA and was involved in NHL studio shows. She was a former college hockey goalie herself. She also appeared in many This is SportsCenter commercials.

Talking about her career that began in Patchogue, New York, as a news anchor, writer and sports reporter for WALK-AM/FM in 1981, Cohn said in a statement:

"What I'm most proud of is that my career lasted long enough for me to see little girls grow up watching SportsCenter, enter this business and succeed in it."

ESPN president Burke Magnus issued a statement.

"Linda Cohn is a legend and a major part of the history of ESPN," he said. "She has brought enthusiasm, personality and her love of sports to our audience for more than 30 years and her contributions to ESPN both in front of and behind the camera would make a very long list. We wish her all the best in her retirement and sincerely thank her."