Houston Rockets' Clint Capela dunks on DR Congo's footballers during FIFA World Cup visit

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Days after marking their return to the FIFA World Cup with a hard-earned draw against Portugal, and three days before facing Colombia in their second group match, the Democratic Republic of Congo national team took time out of their tournament exertions to visit one of their own.

The Leopards, who have the World Cup base camp in Houston, spent part of their weekend visiting the Houston Rockets' training facility, where they were welcomed by veteran NBA center Clint Capela, whose mother is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Capela, who has long embraced his African heritage despite being born and raised in Switzerland took the team on a tour of the Rockets' facilities and spent some time on the court.

A video shared from the event showed Capela reminding the footballers why he has spent more than a decade in the NBA. The 6-foot-10 center took on Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki in a one-on-one sequence before driving to the basket and finishing with a dunk, drawing laughter and reactions from players and staff gathered around the court.

"It was an immense pleasure to welcome @fecofadrc to the @houstonrockets training center," Capela wrote on social media afterward.

"Thank you for this inspiring and memorable visit. Keep making us dream and continue to proudly represent the Democratic Republic of Congo. LEOPARDS."

play 0:23 Clint Capela puts Congo DR's Noah Sadiki on a poster

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Capela is the son of an Angolan father and a Congolese mother. Although he grew up in Switzerland and represents the Swiss national basketball team, he has consistently embraced and promoted his African roots throughout his NBA career.

The veteran has been a regular participant in NBA Africa initiatives, including the NBA Africa Game and Basketball Without Borders camps, where he has worked with young prospects from across the continent.

He has also publicly supported the growth of basketball development pathways in Africa through programs such as the Basketball Africa League.

Capela told NBA Africa during a previous visit to the continent that he wants young Africans to understand that reaching the highest levels of sport is possible regardless of where they come from.

That is a message that will resonate with a DR Congo squad writing their own piece of sporting history.

The Leopards arrived in the United States carrying the weight of a 52-year absence from the World Cup and an opening day matchup against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo was no easy return.

But they held their own and delivered one of the big surprises of match day one, holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw and Ronaldo kept in check.

Yoane Wissa's first-half stoppage-time equalizer helping to earn the country's first World Cup point since their only previous appearance in 1974.

The result left Portugal frustrated and boosted belief in the Congolese squad and country. Their next test comes against Colombia, who are by no means easy pickings.

Although coach Sébastien Desabre praised his team's discipline and mentality against Portugal, he warned that the draw would mean precious little unless his players continued to build on it in the remaining group matches.

The South Americans opened their campaign with a victory over Uzbekistan and sit atop Group K, making the encounter a significant test of DR Congo's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.