Senegal, Koulibaly in disarray as World Cup 'curse' for Africa's champions continues

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NEW YORK -- As Senegal are learning to their dismay at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Africa's champions have often struggled to recreate their continental dominance on the grandest stage, with Pape Thiaw's side on the brink of a group stage elimination after two losses in two matches.

Senegal followed up their opening 3-1 defeat by France with a 3-2 loss against Norway -- both at the MetLife Stadium -- to leave them staring at the face of an early exit from the tournament.

Things weren't meant to be like this.

When Senegal proudly displayed the AFCON title - and their winners' medals - at the Stade de France ahead of the March friendly against Peru, the Teranga Lions were proud and defiant.

This despite having been stripped of their crown by the Confederation of African Football following their controversial final victory over Morocco in Rabat in January. Thiaw and his team appeared unfazed by the ruling.

They were Africa's champions, won - against the odds, against adversity - in Morocco, and they were primed to carry their impressive tournament form over to the FIFA World Cup. It's easy to see where the confidence comes from.

This Senegal generation have reached three of the last four AFCON finals, winning two, while they've now qualified for three consecutive World Cups - the first time in the nation's history that their presence at the high table has been so established.

In 2018, they were only eliminated on a fairplay ruling, in 2022 they reached the Last 16, and in the United States, with an expanded tournament, and the knockouts extended to 32 teams, they were expected to convert their Nations Cup form to the grandest stage.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy lies on the ground after conceding a third goal against Norway. Angela WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

However, the history books show that AFCON winners have found it difficult to translate their Nations Cup successes to the World Cup in the immediate aftermath of their continental glory.

Indeed, there have only been three occasions in history - Nigeria in 1994, Nigeria in 2014 and Senegal in 2022 - when the reigning African champions have advanced past the group. 1988 winners Cameroon did reach the quarterfinals in 1990, but by then, they had been dethroned as African champions by Algeria.

In fact, it's far more common for the reigning AFCON champions to fail to qualify for the competition, let alone tumble in the group stage, with success in the continent rarely a guarantee of an impressive World Cup campaign.

It's not over, of course.

The eight best third-placed teams can still progress to the knockouts, meaning that victory against Iraq in their final group game will likely put Senegal back into contention, although they'll likely need to rack up the goals to be sure, as a minus-three goal difference - as things stand - leaves them with work to do to advance.

Thiaw insisted in Sunday's press conference that the issues surrounding the team this week - unpaid bonuses, substandard catering, the head coach's contract going unsigned - would not have an impact on their performance against Norway.

But he must now mastermind a survival act almost as impressive as their AFCON final victory, when they were only a fluffed Brahim Díaz panenka penalty away from defeat.

Kalidou Koulibaly started for Senegal against both France and Norway, despite not playing for his club since April due to injury. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

The head coach - a veteran of Senegal's 2002 World Cup quarterfinals - must also examine the decision to rush skipper Kalidou Koulibaly back from injury to start against France and Norway, where he was exposed first by Kylian Mbappé and then by Erling Haaland.

The veteran centreback - one of the finest in Europe in his day - was caught out repeatedly at the Nations Cup, receiving two red cards and ultimately missing the final victory due to suspension.

Thiaw opted not to take the difficult decision and leave his captain on the bench after an impact injury, which meant he hadn't featured for Al-Hilal since early April. Instead, he rushed the veteran back to play alongside Moussa Niakhaté for both group games.

It's evidence, perhaps, of the manager's lack of trust in would-be back-ups Abdoulaye Seck or Mamadou Sarr, or of his faith in Koulibaly, a genuine legend of Senegalese football. However, his faith has been misplaced.

The 35-year-old was a disaster when up against Haaland, as he had been exposed against Mbappe. Twice he made decisive errors leading to goals before being withdrawn - mercifully - in the 72nd minute.

First, two minutes before half time, he gifted the ball to Marcus Pedersen, under no pressure, with the reserve rightback dutifully obliging to finish emphatically beyond Édouard Mendy.

If it wasn't the worst moment of the experienced defender's career, there can't have been too many more hideous.

He was later culpable as Haaland fired Norway ahead, demonstrating the kind of lapse that perhaps is inevitable given the player's advancing years and his drop in sharpness after moving to the Saudi Pro League, but which is punished ruthlessly at this level.

Thiaw ultimately removed Koulibaly to protect him, by which point Mendy had also been replaced with an apparent fitness complaint.

It was better late than never, but may already be six goals too late for a Senegal team who appear to be in grave danger as they look primed to add their names to the illustrious list of AFCON winners who have seen their continental glories evaporate entirely when up against the world's finest.

Koulibaly isn't the only problem in this team; one could point to Sadio Mané, to the wasteful Nicolas Jackson, to a lack of dynamism coming from the starting midfielders... but he's one painful sacrifice Thiaw surely has to make if Senegal are to salvage anything from this disastrous campaign.