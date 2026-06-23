World Cup 2026 - updates, news as England prepare to face Ghana

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Tuesday will see an eagerly anticipated encounter between Ghana and England, as well as Congo DR's clash with Colombia. Monday was a mixed day for Africa and Ghana and Congo DR will hope for better fortunes than Senegal.

Pape Thiaw's men were left on the brink of elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Monday as an Erling Haaland brace gave Norway a 3-2 win over the Lions of Teranga. Senegal can only hope to finish third in Group I and have other results go their way. However, there was some consolation for Africa, however, as Algeria picked up a 2-1 win over Jordan.

- Despite a brace from Ismaïla Sarr, Senegal went down 3-2 to Norway, compounding their woes.

- A late goal from Amine Gouiri handed Algeria a lifeline as they recovered from defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina with victory over Jordan.

- Resolving the Jordan Ayew dilemma and other areas of focus as Ghana face England.

- Lionel Messi picks up from where he left off after Algeria clash, making more history against Austria.