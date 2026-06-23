          World Cup 2026 - updates, news as Erling Haaland brace leaves Senegal on the brink

          Sadio Mane and Senegal fell to a 3-2 defeat to Norway on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey, leaving them on the brink of elimination. Al Bello/Getty Images
          • Leonard Solms
          Jun 23, 2026, 08:46 AM

          Senegal were left on the brink of elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Monday as an Erling Haaland brace gave Norway a 3-2 win over the Lions of Teranga.

          Senegal can only hope to finish third in Group I and have other results go their way. However, there was some consolation for Africa, however, as Algeria picked up a 2-1 win over Jordan. Tuesday will see an eagerly anticipated encounter between Ghana and England, as well as DR Congo's clash with Colombia.

          - Despite a brace from Ismaïla Sarr, Senegal went down 3-2 to Norway, compounding their woes.

          - A late goal from Amine Gouiri handed Algeria a lifeline as they recovered from defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina with victory over Jordan.

          - Resolving the Jordan Ayew dilemma and other areas of focus as Ghana face England.

          - Lionel Messi picks up from where he left off after Algeria clash, making more history against Austria.