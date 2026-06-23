World Cup 2026 - updates, news as Erling Haaland brace leaves Senegal on the brink

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Senegal were left on the brink of elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Monday as an Erling Haaland brace gave Norway a 3-2 win over the Lions of Teranga.

Senegal can only hope to finish third in Group I and have other results go their way. However, there was some consolation for Africa, however, as Algeria picked up a 2-1 win over Jordan. Tuesday will see an eagerly anticipated encounter between Ghana and England, as well as DR Congo's clash with Colombia.

- Despite a brace from Ismaïla Sarr, Senegal went down 3-2 to Norway, compounding their woes.

- A late goal from Amine Gouiri handed Algeria a lifeline as they recovered from defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina with victory over Jordan.

- Resolving the Jordan Ayew dilemma and other areas of focus as Ghana face England.

- Lionel Messi picks up from where he left off after Algeria clash, making more history against Austria.