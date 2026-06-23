Players of Nigerian origin set for deepest NBA Draft Class ever

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Nigeria will have its strongest showing in NBA Draft history when the league convenes at Barclays Center on June 23 and 24, with as many as 10 players of Nigerian descent in position to hear their names called.

The group includes two players born in Nigeria and another eight born in the diaspora to Nigerian parents, a total that tops the 2020 draft class by one, which has remained the high-water mark for Nigerian representation in a single draft until now.

Of the 10, Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso and Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara are the two players of Nigerian origin born in the country in this year's class.

Onyenso was born in Owerri, Imo State, in 2004 and became one of the youngest players to suit up for Nigeria's senior national team before a college career that took him from Kentucky to Kansas State to Virginia. He set the ACC single-tournament record with 21 blocks this spring, including nine against Duke's Cameron Boozer in the championship game.

Okpara was born in Lagos in the same year as Onyenso and arrived in the United States to play high school basketball before stops at Ohio State and Tennessee. He has climbed NBA boards since the draft combine, working out for San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards on the strength of his mobility and rim protection.

Eight more of these prospects carry Nigerian heritage through their parents. St. John's forward Zuby Ejiofor was born Chukwuebuka Ejiofor in Dallas to Nigerian parents Sandra and Collins Ejiofor. The family lived in Nigeria during his early childhood before returning to Texas.

Ejiofor swept Big East Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors this season, a feat last accomplished by Emeka Okafor in 2004, the same year Zuby was born.

Ebuka Okorie Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh was born to Nigerian parents of both Urhobo and Igbo heritage. The family already has one sibling in major league sports in the USA. Oweh's brother, Odafe, is a first-round NFL pick currently with the Washington Commanders.

Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie led the ACC in scoring as a freshman this season at 23.2 points per game. Arizona forward Tobe Awaka, the son of Nigerian immigrants Sunny and Henrietta Awaka, was named national Sixth Man of the Year after helping the Wildcats reach the Final Four.

Others are Virginia Tech forward Tobi Lawal, born in London, and Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke, born Akachi Onyedika Okereke, as well as Gonzaga center Graham Ike, born Graham Chidube Ike in Denver and raised in Aurora, Colorado, as well as Miami center Ernest Udeh Jr., born Ernest Maduabuchi Udeh Jr. and raised in Orlando, Florida.

That number would have been 11, but Florida center Rueben Chinyelu, born in Enugwu-Agidi, Anambra State, withdrew from the draft in May to return for a senior season with the Gators after winning SEC and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honours.

Until now, the 2020 draft has been the benchmark for Nigerian representation, when Precious Achiuwa and Udoka Azubuike, both born in Nigeria, went in the first round alongside seven more players of Nigerian descent: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu, Zeke Nnaji, Daniel Oturu, Jordan Nwora, Desmond Bane and Aaron Nesmith.

That has now been topped by this year's class, although it is doubtful if any from the Class of 2026 will be picked as high as six years ago.

play 0:29 Ebuka Okorie knocks down bucket

Of the current group, five stand out as the most likely to go highest and have the clearest paths to NBA rosters. Okorie leads the way, as the only one who has put himself firmly in the first round projections after a wide range of workouts, drawing looks as high as the teens and earning a green room invitation.

The first-team All-ACC guard averaged 23.2 points per game, scored 40 in a win over Virginia Tech and posted a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio that has drawn Jalen Brunson comparisons, with mocks ranging from Detroit at No. 21 to the Knicks at No. 24. His high-motor, turnover-forcing style fits teams looking for an immediate contributor.

Ejiofor sits just behind him as the most Draft-ready big in the group, albeit outside the first round. He has been described as long, athletic and switchable on the perimeter while protecting the rim well for his size and paired with the Los Angeles Lakers at the back of the first round.

His four-year development arc at St. John's, capped by real shooting and passing growth, has drawn his skill-and-strength combination at the five to peak Al Horford.

Oweh ranks third on pure two-way physical tools. A physical wing with NFL bloodlines whose offensive arsenal has expanded every year, he was among the most productive players in scrimmages at the draft combine, averaging more than 20 points per game over two days.

Onyenso ranks fourth on the strength of one elite, translatable skill. His block rate of 17.4 percent was the best in college basketball, and despite an unrefined offensive game, he made 10 threes at Virginia this past season, hinting at pick-and-pop upside to go with his rim deterrence.

Okpara rounds out the five as the safest two-way or late-second option. He profiles as a vertical rim-runner and screen-setter in the Daniel Gafford mould, with his fit determined largely by whether Mitchell Robinson re-signs in New York or another center-needy team takes a flyer on his interior defense.

Awaka, Lawal, Okereke and Ike are all projected to be late second-round selections or undrafted free agents pursuing two-way contracts.

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals. Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

As they go into the draft, this year's will class can be encouraged by the accomplishments of those that came before them. Irrespective of where or when they were picked, players of Nigerian origin have combined for 14 NBA championships since the league's first Nigerian star arrived four decades ago.

Hakeem Olajuwon, born in Lagos and drafted No. 1 overall in 1984, won back-to-back titles with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, taking Finals MVP both years and the regular-season MVP in 1994.

Festus Ezeli, born in Benin City, Edo State, won a title of his own three decades later as a backup center for the Golden State Warriors in 2015, making him and Olajuwon the only two Nigeria-born players to win an NBA championship.

Ezeali's team mate Andre Iguodala won four championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, claiming Finals MVP in 2015 in the same title run that delivered Ezeli his ring.

The Antetokounmpo brothers have combined for three rings: Giannis won the 2021 title and Finals MVP with the Milwaukee Bucks, his brother Thanasis won that same championship alongside him, although their brother Kostas had actually gotten there first, winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 as the first Greek-born NBA champion.

Jordan Nwora, the son of former Nigeria national team coach Alex Nwora, won a ring with the Bucks in that same 2021 run. Zeke Nnaji won a championship of his own with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

And OG Anunoby, born in London to Nigerian parents, has two championships: one with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and a second with the New York Knicks this June, when his game-winning tip-in in Game 4 completed the largest comeback in Finals history and delivered New York its first title in 53 years.

Then, there are those who have not been quite as fortunate, but have come close. Like Miami's Bam Adebayo, who reached the Finals in 2020 and 2023, and Precious Achiuwa, who has yet to win a title despite stops with four franchises, missing out narrowly on a win with Toronto Raptors and on this year's Knicks championship by months after signing with Sacramento Kings in November.