Indians in action at the US Open Super 300 badminton event: Indian Sports LIVE, June 24

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 24, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway.
Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Championship is underway in Suhl, Germany.
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League
Volleyball: India beat Bahrain at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup
Rugby: Delhi Redz crowned women's champions at Rugby Premier League
Shooting: NRAI honours Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming India Open Competitions after them
Athletics: Tejaswin to be considered for Asian Games despite missing National Inter-State
Fencing: Bhavani Devi offers apology, appeals for reconsideration of suspension