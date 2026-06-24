          Indians in action at the US Open Super 300 badminton event: Indian Sports LIVE, June 24

          Lakshya Sen. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 24, 2026, 05:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 24, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway.

          • Shooting: The ISSF Junior World Championship is underway in Suhl, Germany.

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League

          • Volleyball: India beat Bahrain at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup

          • Rugby: Delhi Redz crowned women's champions at Rugby Premier League

          • Shooting: NRAI honours Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming India Open Competitions after them

          • Athletics: Tejaswin to be considered for Asian Games despite missing National Inter-State

          • Fencing: Bhavani Devi offers apology, appeals for reconsideration of suspension