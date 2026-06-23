Ghana switch from attack to defence to thwart England and Harry Kane

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A resolute, albeit uncharacteristic Ghana produced a disciplined defensive display to hold England to a goalless draw in their second Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night in Foxborough.

Coming off a disjointed showing against Panama, the Black Stars needed to do better against England ahead of a touch and go final group game against Croatia.

Coach Carlos Queiroz set up the West Africans in a deep low block from the get-go, stifling England's play and snuffing out any attempt to get in behind and case trouble for goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, starting his first World Cup game.

England dominated possession for most of the opening minutes, but struggled to fashion out any real looks at Asare's goal.

It took until late in the second half for England striker Harry Kane to get his clearest sight of goal, but he shot high from close range, just after Asare had pulled off a world class save.

Ghana had opportunities of their own, and should have had a penalty after Konsa's reckless tackle, but the referee looked the other way and England survived.

The result means the Black Stars are all but guaranteed a place in the knockout stage, and could even win the group with a win over Croatia, depending on England's result against Panama.

Jordan Ayew put his head on the line for Ghana against England, clashing with Reece James. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Queiroz orchestrates defensive masterclass

Ghana have always been considered the Brazil of Africa, for their swashbuckling, technical attacking play. And so it is perhaps no surprise that one of the main concerns from Ghanaians when Queiroz was hired was his conservative approach.

On the flip side, part of the reason why former coach Otto Addo was fired is because Ghana were shipping goals and not exactly playing easy-on-the-eye football while at it.

Tuesday was a classic defensive masterclass from Ghana, as Queiroz set his team up in a low block for most of the 90 minutes and they rarely deviated from that.

On the one hand, England enjoyed nearly 80 percent possession for large parts of the first half, yet neither side managed a shot on target before halftime, the first such occurrence at the tournament. That statistic perfectly captures Queiroz's achievement with this Ghana team.

They were dominated on possession, but they never broke and this match may ultimately become one of the defining Carlos Queiroz performances of the tournament.

Ghana were compact, disciplined and extremely difficult to break down while still retaining and using the threat of deadly counterattacks to keep England honest.

The Black Stars DNA is built on attacking play, but not even in the hey days of defenders Joseph Carr, Opoku Nti, Emmanuel Quarshie, Tony Baffoe, Samuel Soji Kuffuor and others have the team seen such disciplined defending.

The end, of course, justified the means. But Queiroz will know he is walking a tightrope if he keeps this up.

'Nope!' - Benjamin Asare, probably, on goals allowed for England. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Asare produces tournament-defining save

Hearts of Oak stopper Asare made history by becoming the first goalkeeper from Ghana's domestic league to start a World Cup match for the Black Stars.

That, by itself is no mean accomplishment, but he proved during the course of the game that he was not there as a token consideration for the fans of the local league.

Asare did his part in holding off the England assault as they mounted minute by minute, but was largely protected by his back four, who made sure England's dangerous forwards never got a clean look at him for most of it.

Still, when the moment finally came, Asare answered with complete confidence. With time running out, and England pushing desperately for a winner, substitute Bukayo Saka finally found space on the edge of the penalty area, exactly the sort of areas that he is most deadly at, and unleashed a shot that looked destined to end in the bottom corner.

Instead, Asare went down on cat-like reflexes, even with two players blocking his view, and got such a strong hand to the ball that it went almost 10 yards away and out of danger.

Ati Zigi should be concerned about his spot now when he returns from injury.

Marvin Senaya's heat map showed how defensively strong Ghana were against England. ESPN/Opta Graphics/Getty Images

New generation make their case

While Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew supplied leadership and experience, it was the performance of the new generation that really stood out for the Black Stars against world class opposition.

Jonas Adjetey and Jerome Opoku were among Ghana's standout performers, after they effectively neutralized England's attack. Adjetey, in particular, looked entirely comfortable against Kane.

Caleb Yirenkyi, who scored the winner against Panama, again showed both maturity and ability beyond his years, and really should have earned a freekick at the top of the box for an obvious foul. Sibo handled his midfield responsibilities with composure and Marvin Senaya stood up well against elite attackers.

Substitute Prince Kwabena Adu introduced extra threat when he came on and should have won a penalty for a reckless tackle in the box by Ezra Konsa. How that was not given beggars belief.

Still, Ghana's youngsters showed up on a day that they needed to, and it may be fair to say that the future is gradually becoming secure for the Black Stars.

Job's not done yet

Queiroz will, and should celebrate, this result against England, and it was clear after the final whistle that the entire team did. This was a point won for Ghana and two dropped for England.

However, while the whispers of negative football may have been doused by a well-deserved and very important point, it will not be for long.

Ghana's identity is attacking football. Results are the necessary by product. And on Tuesday night, both came together, but the job is not done.

The team are all but guaranteed progress to the next round with their four accumulated points so far, but they will need a result against Croatia in the final group game, preferably a win.

The Croatians are well within Ghana's punching weight and the expectations would be for the team to revert to their traditional attacking style.