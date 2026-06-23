South Africa to rely on 'different midfielder' Thalente Mbatha against South Korea says Relebohile Mofokeng

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MONTERREY -- Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has been backed to step into a crucial role for Bafana Bafana in their do-or-die FIFA World Cup showdown with South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday.

South Africa know that only a win will be enough to keep alive their hopes of progression from Group A, having taken just one point from their opening two matches.

However, Hugo Broos will have to do without influential midfield general Teboho Mokoena for their third group game after the Mamelodi Sundowns campaigner picked up yellow cards in each of South Africa's opening matches, resulting in a suspension.

One option to pick up the mantle from Mokoena in the heart of the park for Bafana is his PSL rival Mbatha, who was introduced as a second-half substitute in the opening 2-0 defeat by Mexico before being promoted to the starting XI for the draw with Czechia.

"Thalente is a different kind of midfielder," youngster Relebohile Mofokeng told ESPN. "He plays box to box, he can drive the ball, he can defend.

"When he's there, I think it's easier for the attackers to find space because he can create it. He can give [us] the passes.

"He's a very good player, and he's helping us a lot."

Orlando Pirates' Thalente Mbatha will be a focus in the midfield for South Africa against South Korea, in the absence of Teboho Mokoena due to suspension. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 26-year-old Mbatha is a relative late bloomer at international level, having been handed his international debut by Broos in September 2024, during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda.

He's established a reputation as a dependable, consistent and versatile option for the national side, with his international prominence growing alongside a 2024 move to Orlando Pirates which has been an undervalued subplot in the Buccaneers' return to domestic success.

Mokoena also believes that Mbatha's growing authority within the camp can help South Africa compensate for the 29-year-old's absence in the must-win fixture against Korea.

The Sundowns playmaker has comfortably been Bafana's most influential player at the tournament so far, notably taking 122 touches in the Czechia draw - 28 more than any other player - before netting the late equaliser from the penalty spot.

"Thalente will be there, as will Jayden [Adams], there are many guys who can play in that role," Mokoena assured ESPN.

"We're not playing alone, we're playing as a team. We're confident, I think we're growing in the tournament, and definitely we'll do well against South Korea."

Rele Mofokeng came on in the second half for Bafana against Czechia, and made an immediate impact. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Adams has also been one of the bright lights for South Africa during a mixed World Cup campaign so far, demonstrating authority and assurance on the ball before being substituted early in both matches.

"Jayden is a very talented young man," Mokoena concluded. "I've played with him at club level, and I know how capable he is.

"I'm not surprised with the way he's playing, he certainly has talent, and he can definitely do the job as well."

South Africa have never previously reached the knockout stages of a World Cup at three previous attempts, while Korea - already on three points - will also need to avoid defeat to make sure of their place in the Last 32.

Mexico, who face Czechia at the Estadio Azteca, have already secured top spot in Group A heading into the final round of fixtures.

"The character and mentality that we've got inside this team is amazing," captain Ronwen Williams told ESPN.

"Even in the qualifiers, when we were docked points, when things were not going our way, we kept believing, we kept the faith, and that carried us through.

"That genuine brotherhood we have is why, when we have our backs against the wall, we can pull through and deal with it.

"I see brighter and more prosperous things for this team because they're experiencing all of these setbacks at such a young age. Imagine them in a few years, they'll be amazing."