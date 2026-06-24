FIFA World Cup 2026 MD13 recap: Ronaldo sets record as Portugal beat Uzbekistan, Ghana hold England, Croatia edge Panama

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Matchday 13 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the spotlight as Portugal won big, while Ghana and England played out a goalless draw. Croatia edged Panama to eliminate the latter. Colombia, meanwhile, are seeking to guarantee qualification versus Congo DR. Here we recount what happened across the four matches, the latest first:

Colombia vs Congo DR - Follow LIVE right here.

Panama 0 - 1 Croatia

(Budimir 54')

A scratchy, scrappy match was decided by one moment of quality after Josip Stanisic's delivery was tapped-in at the far post by Ante Budimir, a second-half substitute. The game, which was Luka Modric's 200th for his nation, was marked by a decided lack of quality in midfield. Panama's endeavour and attacking instincts shone through, but the game was decided by their lack of quality in the final third.

The result means Panama are eliminated from the competition after two straight 0-1 losses. Croatia, meanwhile

England 0 - 0 Ghana

A dull match saw Harry Kane miss the best chance of the day (from six yards out, after Nico O'Reilly's header bounced off the cross bar) as a possession-heavy, but toothless, England were held to a goalless draw by a stubborn Ghana side. It was a game of few clear-cut chances, with Kane and substitute O'Reilly getting the clearest (mentioned before) late on in the game.

England dominated the ball but couldn't do much with in the face of a disciplined Ghana defense. The 79% possession England had is the highest by any team that failed to score in a match in the last 60 years at the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal 5 - 0 Uzbekistan

(Ronaldo 6', 39', Mendes 17', Nematov (OG) 60', Leao 87')

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at six different FIFA World Cups as Portugal ran riot against a hapless Uzbekistan side, scoring five unanswered goals.

Ronaldo started it off early, by peeling off his marker in the six-yard box and making a trademark near post dart from where he smacked home Joao Cancelo's low cross into the box. Nuno Mendes then made it two from a direct freekick, before Ronaldo made it a brace by running onto a superb through ball from Bruno Fernandes and casually placing a superb finish into the far post. In between goals two and three, Uzbekistan had a well taken Azizjon Ganiev goal ruled out for a clear foul in the buildup.

Leading 3-0 at the break, Portugal remained comfortable and added two more goals with another low cross on the right flicked on by Joao Felix and bouncing into the Uzbek goal off keeper Abduvohid Nematov... before Rafael Leao made no mistake as he ran onto a loose ball in the box and laced it into the roof of the net.