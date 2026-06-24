FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment of the Day: Cristiano Ronaldo is back

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 13, we pick Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Portugal that silenced his critics.

*****

They said he was done. That's all he'd heard after matchday one. The doubts, the questions: 'He's finished.' 'He's 41, playing in the Saudi league, he's nowhere near the levels needed'. 'He makes this team worse.' 'He should not be starting' 'Does he see what Messi is doing?'

Many of those questions and doubts were, and continue to be, rooted in fact, in plain observation. Against Congo DR, for instance, he did make Portugal worse, he was quite ineffective, he did look off the pace, like a giant cloud of Messi-mania was hanging over his head and weighing him down. But the thing is, the truth behind any criticism -- whether well-wishing or not, used to troll him or just make a logical argument -- has never mattered to him.

MIGUEL A LOPES/EPA/Shutterstock

If anything, the truth of it just drives him on, pushing him in this relentless pursuit of goals and records and Lionel Messi and everything else that comes with that 'GOAT' conversation. The harsher the criticism, the more he seems to absorb it, not allowing it to bounce off him, feeding it till it all comes bursting out after he's delivered on the field. Call it ego, call it drive or determination, that's what has made him who is, what has pushed him to places on a football field very few have come close to even seeing.

So, of course, he was going to strut out for matchday two against Uzbekistan, head held high, that jaw pointedly jutting out, and score inside six minutes. He's been doing this for two decades now, why is anyone remotely surprised?

The goal itself was a throwback to just what makes him the most prolific goalscorer of our times: the movement, the timing, the finish.

AP Photo/Karen Warren

If you rewatch the goal, keep an eye on Ronaldo in the box. When João Cancelo raced down the right wing, everyone in Portugal red moved forward with him - except Ronaldo, who moved horizontally, moving closer to the spot he knew the cross was going to come through. As everyone (Portuguese and Uzbek) stood still waiting for the ball to get to them, Ronaldo was on the move.

He went forward with everyone else first, before stopping. Pushing past Bruno Fernandes, blindsiding the defenders, he zipped forward to the near post where once again he jinked back to keep the defenders on their heels, before darting out in front. There, he met the low, bouncing cross perfectly on the half volley, leaning back and absolutely hammering it into the bottom corner. The sharpness of the movement had allowed him the time and space to execute that finishing technique perfectly. It was goalscoring 101, a lesson in how to do it from the master himself.

But this isn't about the goal, record-breaking wonder as it was. This is about the ego, the drive.

Kaz Photography/Getty Images

As he peeled away in celebration, his expression drove it home. There were no smiles, no laughs, no joy; there was just that trademark lip curl, and a look that seemed to scream: 'Talk now, nah'. The goal was his answer: 'Finished? Who, me? You count me out; I'm going to make you look foolish.' As he swept that ball inside the Uzbek net, he also seemed to be nailing one into the balloon of hate that had been allowed to grow inside him over the past week. SMACK. 'Take that.'

Cristiano Ronaldo had arrived at the 2026 World Cup, and he wanted everyone to know it. Half an hour later, he was at it again, peeling away from his marker, running onto Bruno Fernandes' perfect through ball and finishing with a delicate touch, with the unerring accuracy of a man who's now scored 975 goals for club and country.

In the end, the brace powered Portugal to an emphatic 5-0 win. And as Ronaldo walked off the pitch, he made it abundantly clear what it was all about. Looking at the camera, he said it emphatically "I'm back. I'm back." It was the same point he'd made it with that first goal of his.