World Cup 2026 - updates, news as Ghana hold England, Bafana brace for South Korea

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Tuesday saw yet another African shock in the FIFA World Cup, as Ghana held England to a 0-0 draw. Congo DR, however, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Colombia, and Bafana Bafana will likely need a win against South Korea on Wednesday to have any real chance of progress.

Hugo Broos' side need all three points to avoid hoping on any highly improbable scenario that would rely heavily on other results all falling in their favour for them to progress from Group A.

- England's draw to Ghana exposes World Cup run worries

- Why England were lucky not to concede a penalty vs. Ghana

- Is the rest of Africa really 'hate-watching' Bafana at the FIFA World Cup?

- World Cup as it happened - June 23