Re-ranking all 10 African teams at the World Cup ahead of their final group game

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We're down to the final group game for all ten of Africa's World Cup teams, with each of them having something to play for heading into their final group game, whether that be points or positions or...in the case of Tunisia, at least... pride.

With one more round of matches to be before we enter the knockouts, here's our revised ranking of Africa's World Cup 10.

10. Tunisia (Previous position: 10)

The only African team already eliminated from the competition, and one of five teams who are already out of the running for the knockouts after two matches, Tunisia are coming to the end of a miserable campaign.

No team in the tournament have conceded more than the Carthage Eagles' nine goals - becoming the first team since Greece in 1994 to lose by a four-goal margin in their opening two matches at the competition - while even the decision to replace Sabri Lamouchi with Herve Renard after one match couldn't improve this team's fortunes.

Renard's only mission now is to save some face against the Netherlands in his last match at the helm, ideally by ensuring that Tunisia don't become the eighth African team in history to depart a World Cup without having taken a single point.

9. South Africa (Previous position: 9)

South Africa finally turned it on for the final 15 minutes against Czechia, getting the goal they needed to salvage a draw and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts.

However, yet again an early goal hurt them, and Bafana Bafana were fortunate that their European foe weren't able to capitalise on their clear physical superiority during the course of the contest.

There's clearly unity and belief in the camp, and perhaps knowing they need a win - and goals - against South Korea will allow this side to truly take the handbrake off in Monterrey on Wednesday.

8. Senegal (Previous position: 3)

Admittedly, Senegal have begun their World Cup campaign with two touch assignments - against France and Norway - but despite some flurries and occasional menace in both games, they were ultimately deserved losers in both fixtures.

Pape Thiaw is perhaps paying the price for not showing enough faith in the team's younger talents, with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Ibrahim Mbaye being used sparingly to date, while the decision to keep faith with Kalidou Koulibaly despite his pre-tournament injury is looking to be a disastrous decision.

Sadio Mane has struggled to make an impact, while Edouard Mendy's ligament injury will keep him out for the Iraq decider on Friday.

Senegal must win - they should - but they will likely also need to overhaul a minus three goal difference to give themselves the best chance of progression as one of the top ranked third-placed teams.

7. DR Congo (Previous position: 5)

Largely kept Colombia at bay - before Daniel Munoz's 76th-minute winner - having taken a point from Portugal in their opener, the DRC are holding their own upon their return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

They head into their final group game against Uzbekistan knowing that only win will be enough to take them through, so Sebastien Desabre must demonstrate - as he has done in continental competition - that he can preserve the Leopards' defensive solidity while rediscovering the flair and flamboyance that's engrained in the country's footballing DNA.

Uzbekistan have looked porous - only Tunisia have conceded more - and the Central Africans may never have a better chance of reaching the knockouts.

6. Cape Verde (Previous position: 6)

play 2:08 'Is VAR still working?' - Queiroz questions VAR after England vs. Ghana

Emerging as everyone's second team at the World Cup after following up their outstanding 0-0 draw with Spain with an exhilarating 2-2 draw with Uruguay, Cape Verde proved that they weren't just a one-trick wonder.

Indeed, their goal threat against a decent Uruguay side was impressive - they could have even nabbed a winner during the latter stages - and a draw against Saudi Arabia would likely be enough for them to advance to the knockouts.

If they replicate the attacking intent they showed against Uruguay, they could even leapfrog the South Americans into second place in the group.

5. Algeria (Previous position: 7)

The Fennecs looked to be in harm's way after falling behind to Nizar Al-Rashdan's opener in their second game against Jordan, with the vulnerabilities that had been evident against Argentina in their opener again present.

However, they rallied in the second half, winning 2-1 following goals from Nadir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri remain in the hunt for the knockouts.

A draw would be enough for both Austria and Algeria to advance (this feels familiar!), while the Fennecs demonstrated against Jordan that they have attacking options and different ways of hurting teams.

4. Ghana (Previous position: 8)

play 1:05 Salah: We made Egypt happy and proud with first win

Outstanding in their second group game against England, Ghana neutralised the Three Lions with Carlos Queiroz's defensive vision and conservative tactics being absorbed admirably by this Black Stars collective.

Coupled with the opening victory over Panama, they're clearly surpassing expectations at the tournament, and are one of only four teams to keep two clean sheets so far.

Indeed, Ghana could have defeated England had refereeing decisions gone their way, and a draw would be enough for them to advance in second ahead of Croatia.

3. Egypt (Previous position: 4)