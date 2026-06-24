Sphephelo Sithole thanks Bafana teammates, Hugo Broos for support

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa midfielder Sphephelo Sithole has taken responsibility for his poor performance in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 loss to Mexico in the FIFA World Cup opening game and thanked his teammates and head coach Hugo Broos for backing him to bounce back.

Sithole is available for selection again for the crucial clash with South Korea on Wednesday in the Greater Monterrey area, which South Africa need to win in order to stand any more than a faint chance of progression to the round of 32.

Sphephelo Sithole admitted his performance against Mexico was below par, and thanked coach Hugo Broos for backing him. Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images

"I didn't have a good game against Mexico, but the support I got from the coach and the team was good," Sithole told media ahead of Wednesday's game (which will kick-off at 3 a.m. for those watching from South Africa).

On Broos, Sithole said: "He supported me very well, so I think what makes us a very good team is that in our group, we have very good human beings."

The Belgian mentor will be without his most ever-present midfield stalwart, Teboho Mokoena, against South Korea. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder scored Bafana's equaliser from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw with Czechia, putting in a superb shift. However, he picked up a second yellow card of the tournament in as many games, and will thus sit out South Africa's final group game.

South Africa will also be without Themba Zwane, whose suspension following a red card against Mexico was upgraded to three games. Sithole was also sent off in that game, but received only a standard one-match suspension, and is now available again.

"We have to be honest -- he is a big loss for the team. Teboho is a very good player and often decides how we are going to play on the day, and he is also a leader on and off the field," Broos told journalists.

"On the flip side we are here with 26 players and I believe in all of them, and we have full confidence in the player who will be replacing Mokoena."

Broos' main options in the middle of the park are Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha and Sithole, while centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi possesses ball-playing ability which could make him a potential candidate if the Belgian wishes to roll the dice.

Relebohile Mofokeng is Broos' likely selection in the number 10 role with Zwane suspended, provided he opts for a player in behind the striker at all.