Indian in action at BWF US Open; Inter-State Athletics Championships continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 25

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 25, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway

Hockey: India face England in FIH Pro League [12 am, June 26]

Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues

Volleyball: India face Australia at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup

Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

What happened yesterday?