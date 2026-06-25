Indian in action at BWF US Open; Inter-State Athletics Championships continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 25

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 25, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway
Hockey: India face England in FIH Pro League [12 am, June 26]
Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues
Volleyball: India face Australia at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Athletics: Hammer thrower Anushka, pole vaulter Meena break national records in Inter-State Championships
Olympics: 2036 Olympic host to be known in 2029 as IOC introduces 'Strategic Dialogue' phase
US Open badminton: Treesa-Gayatri advance; Rounak Chouhan enters main draw