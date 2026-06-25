          Indian in action at BWF US Open; Inter-State Athletics Championships continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 25

          Tanvi Sharma. BAI
          • ESPN staffJun 25, 2026, 04:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 25, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway

          • Hockey: India face England in FIH Pro League [12 am, June 26]

          • Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues

          • Volleyball: India face Australia at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Athletics: Hammer thrower Anushka, pole vaulter Meena break national records in Inter-State Championships

          • Olympics: 2036 Olympic host to be known in 2029 as IOC introduces 'Strategic Dialogue' phase

          • US Open badminton: Treesa-Gayatri advance; Rounak Chouhan enters main draw