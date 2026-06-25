FIFA World Cup 2026 MD14 recap: Vini brace helps Brazil top Group C, Switzerland top B

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Matchday 14 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw two groups close out their group stage match (with a third going on now). Here's where it stands for Group B and Group C

Group B - Switzerland top group, Canada second, Bosnia and Herzegovina third (they have to wait now), Qatar eliminated.

Group C - Brazil top group, Morocco second, Scotland third (they have to wait now, have a point less than Bosnia^), Haiti eliminated

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Scotland 0 - 3 Brazil

(Vini Jr. 7', 45+3', Cunha 60')

Vinícius Júnior turned on the style as Brazil breezed past a hapless Scotland 3-0 and went on to seal top spot in Group C.

Scotland never got off the blocks, and an early Scott McKenna mistake saw Rayan tee up Vinícius for a tap-in, which he did after rounding keeper Angus Gunn. He then had a goal disallowed by VAR for a foul after robbing Jack Hendry at the edge of the Scotland box. But he was to have his brace soon enough as he headed home a gorgeous floater from Bruno Guimarães down the right.

After the half, Brazil maintained almost total control and Matheus Cunha made it three after another flowing Brazil move that ripped Scotland open. There was more reason for Brazil fans to cheer when Carlo Ancelotti threw on Neymar Jr for a brief cameo towards the end.

Morocco 4 - 2 Haiti

(Hakimi 39', Saibari 45+1', Rahimi 78', Yassine 89'; Bono (OG) 10', Isidor 43')

Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 as they sealed second place in Group C.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi scored 12 minutes from time to put them ahead after Haiti had twice taken the lead in the first half, Gessime Yassine adding a fourth late on.

Haiti opened strong, and took Morocco by storm after 10 minutes with Lenny Joseph's neat flick from a cross from Danley Jean Jacques going in off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (OG). At the other end Johny Placide made a double save from Achraf Hakimi and Ayoub El Kaabi, but could do nothing to stop Hakimi bundling home a scrappy equaliser after 38 minutes. Haiti were back in the lead when Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor smashed one in from 25 yards out, but soon Morocco were level after a flowing move: Saibari's strike from outside the box after Hakimi's cut back was precise.

In the second half it was all Morocco and form a later corner, Soufiane Rahimi's smart first touch allowed him to fire into the top corner via a deflection off Ade. Yassine added the fourth with the ball judged not to have fully crossed the line before Rahimi's cross.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 - 1 Qatar

(Alajbegovic 29', Abunada (OG) 34', Mahmic 80'; Al Haydos 42')

A big win for Bosnia and Herzegovina saw them finish third in Group B (behind Canada on goal difference). They now await the results of fixtures elsewhere to see if their tally of four points with a GD of -1 will be enough to make the top eight third-place finishers list.

Kerim Alajbegovic got things going just after the first hydration break by running onto the edge of the Qatar box and curl-smashing a sensational hit into goal. Veteran Edin Dzeko then got in on the act as his hit deflected off Mahmud Abunada in the Qatar goal to make it 2-0. That second goal seemed to spur Qatar to life as they finally lifted the hand brake for the first time in this tournament.

That spell of possession saw their star midfielder Hassan Al Haydos score after a lovely move to send the game into what promised to be a tense second half. And that it was, till Ermin Mahmic put things beyond doubt with a close-range finish after some pinball in the Qatar box.

Switzerland 2 - 1 Canada

(Vargas 46', Manzambi 57'; P.David 76')

Switzerland's heroes from the Bosnia-Herz. game turned up again as they beat Canada 2-1 to seal top spot in Group B.

After a spirited first half in which both sides missed presentable opportunities, Switzerland took the lead early in the second half when Johan Manzambi teed up Rubén Vargas who swept home. Eleven minutes later, it was Manzambi's turn to run onto a Breel Embolo pass and smash one in.

Canada fought back spiritedly, knowing a draw would put them top of the group (on Goal Difference) and that the group leader gets to stay in Canada for their round of 32 tie. Promise volleyed home after sublime play by Nathan Saliba to set him up to make 2-1 but Switzerland held on well.