Bafana boss Hugo Broos hands start to Relebohile Mofokeng for South Korea clash

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South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has seemingly answered the call from Bafana fans to start Orlando Pirates starboy Relebohile Mofokeng for their FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea in Monterrey.

Mofokeng came off the bench in Bafana's 1-1 draw against Czechia, and did not feature at all in the tournament opener against Mexico, which Bafana lost 2-0.

Also handed a start was striker Evidence Makgopa, who proved a handful off the bench against Czechia too, as the South Africans found their energy and style in the second half, to pull back a goal for that draw.

South Korea made the interesting call to leave superstar striker Son Heung Min off their team for the day, seemingly content with their passage into the round of 32.

More to follow...