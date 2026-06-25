Ronwen Williams pays tribute to past Bafana greats after South Korea win

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Ronwen Williams captained South Africa to their first knockout round qualification at a FIFA World Cup on Wednesday in Monterrey, but was quick to pay tribute to the Bafana stars from their three previous campaigns in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

Although South Africa never made it out of the group stage before their 1-0 upset of South Korea on Wednesday sealed a round of 32 date with Canada on Sunday, Williams claimed that past Bafana stars paved the way for the team's current success.

Bafana Bafana captain was quick to invite past Bafana players to join in the celebrations following South Africa's progression to the round of 32 via a victory over South Korea. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I'm lost for words. Thank you so much; you guys paved the way for us. That's all I can say. You guys gave us the belief many, many years ago. We all grew up watching you guys," Williams told a Sporty TV studio featuring Bafana's 2010 captain, Aaron Mokoena, and 1998 & 2002 stars Benni McCarthy and Quinton Fortune.

"As much as this is our moment, I also want to thank you guys for what you've done for South African football.

"I don't know how I'm feeling. I'm lost for words. I'm just proud to be a South African. When our backs were against the wall; we kept going, we kept fighting. I'm just proud to be a leader of this team.

"I'm just ecstatic. I don't think I've ever felt emotions like this."

Earlier, Williams had also gone over to salute 2010 Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the crowd. Khune was in goal for Bafana in their 1-1 draw with Mexico, but after he was sent off in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay, his tournament came to an abrupt end on home soil and Moeneeb Josephs started the 2-1 win over France.

Bafana once again finished the group stage with four points 16 years later after being absent from the tournament from then until now. However, this time, they needed no more to progress automatically to the next round.

South Africa's clash with Canada on Sunday will kick off at 12 p.m. local time in Los Angeles, or 9 p.m. for those watching on South African Standard Time.