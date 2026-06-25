Gayton McKenzie, Cyril Ramaphosa, Springboks congratulate Bafana Bafana on World Cup round of 32 spot

Open Extended Reactions

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Rugby World Cup holders the Springboks were among those to congratulate Bafana Bafana for a first ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage qualification for South Africa.

South Africa sealed second place in Group A and an automatic round of 32 berth with a dramatic 1-0 win over South Korea, courtesy of a winner from Thapelo Maseko just after the hour-mark.

Sports, Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie was among those to congratulate Bafana Bafana after their progression to the round of 32. OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

It appeared highly improbable after the 2-0 opening game loss to Mexico and even less so when they were 1-0 down against Czechia in their second game before battling back to draw 1-1, but Bafana Bafana will advance to face Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

McKenzie posted footage of himself dancing inside Estadio Monterrey on X and then later followed up by thanking Mexico for their hospitality and congratulating them for finishing top of Group A in a separate post.

Mexican people, you stood by @BafanaBafana, you have been an excellent host, your friendliness & helpfulness knew no boundary, words will truly fail to capture what your hospitality meant to us South Africans. We love you and congratulations EL Tri. Muchas gracias pic.twitter.com/KPi8NfIn8b — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 25, 2026

"Mexican people, you stood by Bafana Bafana. You have been an excellent host; your friendliness & helpfulness knew no boundary. Words will truly fail to capture what your hospitality meant to us South Africans. We love you and congratulations EL Tri. Muchas gracias," McKenzie wrote.

While McKenzie has been regularly posting on the ground in North America, state president Cyril Ramaphosa also took to X after the victory to share his congratulations.

Congratulations to Bafana Bafana on beating Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to make it to the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup for the first time.



Coach Hugo Broos, and scorer Thapelo Maseko opened the way for South Africa to progress to the group of 32 where an encounter with... pic.twitter.com/00USIPrYD2 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 25, 2026

"Congratulations to Bafana Bafana on beating Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to make it to the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup for the first time," Ramaphosa posted.

"Coach Hugo Broos, and scorer Thapelo Maseko opened the way for South Africa to progress to the group of 32 where an encounter with tournament hosts Canada awaits.

"Bafana Bafana displayed an inspired team performance of discipline in defence and precision in their attack.

"We remain united and hopeful under our banner that declares 'One Nation. One dream. One goal.'"

SA Rugby extends its warmest congratulations to@SAFA_net and @BafanaBafana on advancing to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup. This is a moment of immense pride and historic significance for our nation. As South Africans, we celebrate this achievement together, united in joy... pic.twitter.com/QqPsMuW2Cg — Springboks (@Springboks) June 25, 2026

The Springboks, who have won back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 to add to previous triumphs in 1995 and 2007, joined in the celebrations, posting on X: "SA Rugby extends its warmest congratulations to @SAFA_net (the South African Football Association) and @BafanaBafana on advancing to the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup.

"This is a moment of immense pride and historic significance for our nation. As South Africans, we celebrate this achievement together, united in joy and admiration for the dedication, resilience and spirit shown by our players on the world stage.

"The support from home can be a powerful source of inspiration and we encourage all South Africans to continue rallying behind Bafana Bafana as they carry our hopes and dreams forward.

"Their success reminds us of the strength found in unity and the boundless potential of our nation when we stand together. We salute SAFA and Bafana Bafana for this milestone and wish them continued success in the journey ahead."

Kick-off for Bafana against Canada is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday in Los Angeles, or 9 p.m. for those watching on South African Standard Time.