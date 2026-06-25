Aubrey Modiba: Canada must beware of Bafana 'upset' despite 'home' advantage

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South Africa's Aubrey Modiba is quietly confident that Bafana Bafana can add to the World Cup's growing list of surprise results when they face Canada in their Last 32 match in Inglewood on Sunday.

Bafana defeated South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey on Wednesday to finish second in Group A behind Mexico and secure progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time ever.

They'll now face Canada in the Round of 32, with the tournament co-hosts shorn of home advantage after falling to Switzerland 2-1 earlier Wednesday to drop into second place in the group, meaning they'll play in California rather than Vancouver.

Jesse Marsch's side are ranked 31st in the world - compared to South Africa in 54 after Wednesday's win - but Modiba is quietly confident that Bafana can upset another team at this tournament.

South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 to advance to the next stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AP Photo/Moises Castillo

"They've been doing great and we're not taking anything for granted," he told ESPN. "You can't take any team here for granted to be honest, there have been a lot of upsets.

"We're going to watch their games and we're going to prepare accordingly for that match. Hopefully we can win again and progress to the next round, but it will be a tough game. It will be like they are playing at home."

For the first time in history, a World Cup host will play a match outside their country when the two teams meet in Inglewood, with Canada's defeat by Switzerland denying them the chance of playing the next two rounds - potentially - in Vancouver.

Yet they'll still be favourites against a South Africa team in uncharted territory at this tournament, even though - with Cape Verde's draws against Spain and Uruguay, Ghana's draw with England, and draws for Egypt and DR Congo against Belgium and Portugal respectively - African teams have been upsetting the form book at the tournament so far.

"[We're] not really [equals]," Modiba continued. "They're above us in the rankings and playing at home, so like I said, we're going to respect them.

"However, we will put up a fight like we always do, and hopefully we can match them on the day. Anything can happen."

In contrast to their opening defeat by Mexico and the first half of their 1-1 draw with Czechia, South Africa were vibrant and ambitions against South Korea in Monterrey, taking the game to opponents currently ranked 26 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute goal was enough to seal progression after Tshepang Moremi delivered a fine cross only a minute after coming off the bench in the highlight of an expansive South Africa performance in which they registered over four times as many shots as they had done in the opener against Mexico.

"There's nothing stopping us from showing this side of our game more consistently," Modiba concluded. "We know that when we fight, we can match any team because we have the quality.

"We believe in one another, we just sometimes need to give that extra 10 percent. Sometimes that may not be enough, but we always hold each other accountable when we're not doing that, and when we debrief, and in the way we train.

"We always return to the training session and make sure we do well in the next game."

Should they advance past Canada, South Africa would meet the victor of the June 29 clash between the Winner of Group F (Netherlands, Japan or Sweden) and Morocco in Houston on July 4.