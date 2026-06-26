India vs Pakistan at FIH Pro League; Five Indians enter BWF US Open QFs: Indian Sports LIVE, June 26

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 26, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway
Hockey: India face Pakistan in FIH Pro League [10:30 p.m.]
Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Inter-State Athletics: Pole vaulter Sindhushree sets national record, breaches Asian Games mark; Animesh wins 200m gold
Olympics: Skiers Arif Khan, Stanzin Lundup to be first Indian recipients of IOC's $10k grant
Indian Football: Durand Cup to kick off on July 25, final on August 23
US Open badminton: Tanvi, Srikanth advance
FIH Pro League: India vs England