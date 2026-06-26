          India vs Pakistan at FIH Pro League; Five Indians enter BWF US Open QFs: Indian Sports LIVE, June 26

          Kidambi Srikanth Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 26, 2026, 06:59 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 26, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway

          • Hockey: India face Pakistan in FIH Pro League [10:30 p.m.]

          • Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Inter-State Athletics: Pole vaulter Sindhushree sets national record, breaches Asian Games mark; Animesh wins 200m gold

          • Olympics: Skiers Arif Khan, Stanzin Lundup to be first Indian recipients of IOC's $10k grant

          • Indian Football: Durand Cup to kick off on July 25, final on August 23

          • US Open badminton: Tanvi, Srikanth advance

          • FIH Pro League: India vs England