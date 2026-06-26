FIFA World Cup 2026 MD15 recap: Germany, Netherlands top groups; Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Japan, Sweden advance

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Matchday 15 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw three groups close out their group stage match. Here's where it stands for Group D, E and F:

Group E - Germany top group, Ivory Coast second, Ecuador third (qualified), Curacao eliminated.

Group F - Netherlands top group, Japan finish second, Sweden third (qualified), Tunisia eliminated.

Group D - USA (top confirmed), Türkiye (fourth, eliminated, confirmed). Australia's and Paraguay's progress TBC

Japan 1 - 1 Sweden

(Maeda 56, Elanga 62)

A dull first half which was played out like the two teams knew a draw would put them both through, burst to life in the second when Daizen Maeda got on the end of a delicious team move that ended with Ritsu Doan pinging him in and Maeda made no mistake one-on-one with the keeper. Just as Japan looked all set to motor away with the game, Anthony Elanga pulled out a magnificent finish from nothing as he whipped home an equaliser from the edge of the box.

It remained high intensity after that, but both sides were pleased at the end of it, as they confirmed their progress into the knockouts. Japan will face Brazil in the round of 32, Netherlands will face Morocco, while Sweden have a wait ahead of them.

Tunisia 1 - 3 Netherlands

(Mastouri 54'; Shkiri (OG) 3', Brobbey 7', Van Hecke 62')

Netherlands eased to a 3-1 win over already eliminated Tunisia with early attacking endevaour proving enough.

The Dutch started aggressively and forced the 12th own goal of this tournament off Ellyes Shkiri before Brian Brobbey showed exemplary poaching skills to tap in a second just four minutes later. Up 2-0 inside seven minutes, the Dutch decided to boss possession and kill the game in the first half.

Tunisia came back with renewed spirit in the second half and Hazem Mastouri headed home a superb Hannibal Mejbri cross (who else -- Mejbri has been the team's sole bright spot all tournament) to cut the lead to 2-1, but Netherlands simply amped up the pressure and eight minutes later Jan Paul Van Hecke nodded home a Tijjani Reijnders cross to seal the deal.

Ecuador 2 - 1 Germany

(Angulo 9', Plata 77'; Sane 2')

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

A stunning come from behind win for Ecuador saw them seal a place in the knockouts in a dramatic encounter vs Germany.

The game started with controversy after a high boot in build-up was dismissed and eventually Leroy Sané slotted home a low Florian Wirtz cross. Needing a win to stay in the Cup, Ecuador poured forward, and a stunning long-range hit from Nilson Angulo brought them level. Germany played like a team fighting for survival too, despite having booked top spot already, and it made for a fascinating watch.

Ecuador got their all-important winner when Gonzalo Plata seized on uncharacteristically weak keeping from the great Manuel Neuer to get his boot on a second ball off a corner and poke-rifle a shot into the roof of the net. Germany increased the pressure towards the end, but Ecuador, who had come into this tournament on the back of their defensive prowess, held on well.

Curacao 0 - 2 Ivory Coast

(Pepe 7', 64')

Nicholas Pepe scored a brace as Ivory Coast comfortably eased past Curacao to finish second in their group. Pepe opened the scoring early after good work by Yan Diamonde won the ball down the left and fizzed a hard pass into the box where Pepe made no mistake.

Ivory Coast then took their foot of the accelerator till midway through the second half when a lovely through ball from Ibrahim Sangaré played Pepe in and he lashed home brilliantly. Curacao, who gave a good account of themselves on World Cup debut, are now headed home.