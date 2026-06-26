FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment of the Day: Plata's desire puts Ecuador on cloud nine (and Round of 32)

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 15, we pick Gonzalo Plata's winner for Ecuador against Germany.

*****

Nothing seemed to be going their way. Ecuador had walked into the 2026 World Cup as most expert's 'dark horses', the sleeper team that casuals had no idea about but would take the World Cup by storm... and here they were 13 minutes (and a few added on) away from exiting in disgrace, two points and a goal to their name in three games.

The bit that most would perceive as 'disgraceful' wasn't drawing 1-1 with Germany 77 minutes into their last group stage game, nor would it have been the last-gasp loss to Ivory Coast (the winner coming from Manchester United's Amad), but the second match. The one in which they went hammer and tongs at debutants Curacao, taking 27 shots, creating 3.12 xG, forcing a World Cup record 15 saves off Eloy Room (37, playing in a mid-table US second division club), and scoring not one goal. When things aren't going your way...

Even in this must-win match vs Germany, when Ecuador's fabled defence (conceded 5 in 18 games across South American qualifying, including 1 in the last 11) had been ripped open inside two minutes by Leroy Sane, the officials had ignored a blatant high boot by Alexander Pavlovic on Pedro Vite in the build-up. Nilson Angulo had smashed one in from range to score Ecuador's first goal of the tournament, but Germany were holding strong to the 1-1; playing like the true competitors they are, ignoring the fact that they'd already sealed top spot in the group, keeping wave after wave of Ecuador attack out. Nothing, after all, was going their way this tournament.

And then in minute 77, a corner. Ecuador flooded the six-yard box, trying to unsettle great Manuel Neuer. Swung in at the near post, Kevin Rodriguez (on in place of their record goal scorer but woefully out of form Enner Valencia) flicked it on. Neuer seemed all set to collect it...

AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Except now, something would finally go Ecuador's way. For once in his career, Neuer chose to stay on his line and wait for the ball to come to him, and he stood there, gloves open, waiting to catch the ball... when a boot flew in. Gonzalo Plata (25, winger at Flamengo, scorer of 8 goals for country before this), perfectly positioned between centre-back and goalkeeper, simply stuck out a leg and half-poked, half-rifled Rodriguez's header into the roof of the net. It was a physical manifestation of "he wanted it more".

As the ball burst into the net, cue, bedlam. The crowd went berserk in the stands. Some players just sank to the turf, and the others sprinted to the corner flag to pile on Plata, and others simply ran around not knowing what to do, The coach lost it too: Sebastian Beccacece, glorious blond locks flying, raced along the byline before leaping into the stands in a wild attempt to embrace his wife. It was glorious chaos: relief and happiness and disbelief all bursting out of everyone. And why not, from the brink of elimination, they were right back in the tournament.

📸 Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece has raced off to embrace his family in the stands 😍 Jubilation of the highest degree 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WyXX486L0Y - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) June 25, 2026

2-1 it stayed at the end to ensure qualification, that steely defence back to its best after Plata's shot of hope at the other end.

The goal had been scrappy, a poke from a metre out, nothing memorable by itself, but the moment... the moment had been a succinct demonstration of just what the World Cup means to people. Everything. As Beccacece put it post-match, "...we are talking about an entire country that is now celebrating. So let them enjoy, have a beer and celebrate with their family."