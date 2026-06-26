Croatia vs. Ghana: Kick-off time, team news, permutations, how to watch

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After victory against Panama and a draw against England, Ghana can seal their place in the World Cup round of 32 on Saturday in Philadelphia with a draw against Croatia - which may not even be necessary if other results go their way.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout rounds along with the eight best third-placed teams across 12 groups.

Ghana will be assured of finishing second if they hold Croatia to at least a draw, and are already guaranteed at least third place with four points already behind them.

Prince Kwabena Adu was arguably unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty as a result of a challenge by Ezri Konsa in Ghana's 0-0 draw with England. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz's side frustrated England and were arguably unlucky not to be awarded a penalty which could have won them the match.

Queiroz was incensed that Prince Adu was not awarded a spot-kick for a challenge in the box from Ezri Konsa and slammed the application of VAR.

"I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It's working?," Queiroz rhetorically asked.

"I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed]."

Armando Villarreal was in charge of VAR for the game, with Saíd Martínez the referee.

"We had our chances to the point that they're lucky. They're very lucky," Queiroz added. "Once again, VAR went for a coffee. It's natural, I would like to also take my coffees once in a while, but it was a clear penalty, red card.

"You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?

"At the end of the day, that's why I say it was a fair result. They play more time with the ball, we fight more, we fight better, we create our chances, they have chances at the end. I think they are happy and I am happy also with the draw.

"I'm sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I'm joking."

Ghana secured a second successive clean sheet in the 0-0 stalemate after their 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening game.

Croatia, meanwhile, bounced back from a 4-2 loss to England in their opening game with a 1-0 win over Panama in their second - with Ante Budimir scoring the only goal of the game.

Key details

Date: Saturday, June 27 at 17:00 local time in Philadelphia (21:00 GMT, 22:00 BST, 23:00 CAT).

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium (otherwise known as Lincoln Financial Field outside of World Cup games), Philadelphia.

How to watch: The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) secured exclusive free-to-air rights for the FIFA World Cup, with numerous authorised partners. GTV will broadcast the match to viewers in Ghana, with other options for viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa including Sporty TV and SuperSport. The game will air on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia.

Referee: Canada's Drew Thomas Fischer will take charge of this fixture.

Team news

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi missed the game against England after a groin issue forced him off midway through the 1-0 win over Panama. However, it is likely that Carlos Queiroz will once again have the St. Gallen goalkeeper available again for the Group L crunch clash.

However, after an impressive performance from Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare in the 0-0 draw with England, Black Stars fans are divided over who should start in goal even if both are available on Saturday.

Expected lineups

Croatia

GK Dominik Livakovic

CB Josip Sutalo | CB Luka Vuskovic | CB Josko Gvardiol

LM Josip Stanisic | CM Mario Pasalic | CM Luka Modric | RM Ivan Perisic

AM Martin Baturina | AM Petar Sucic

ST Ante Budimir

Ghana

GK Benjamin Asare

LB Gideon Mensah | CB Jerome Opoku | CB Jonas Adjetey | RB Marvin Senaya

CM Kwasi Sibo | CM Thomas Partey | CM Caleb Yirenkyi

LW Brandon Thomas-Asante | ST Jordan Ayew | RW Antoine Semenyo

Stats

Ghana are one of only four teams not to have conceded a single goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the time of writing, with the others being Mexico, Spain and Argentina.

Marvin Senaya won 9/14 duels and made 5/7 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 clearances in the 0-0 draw with England, as per Flashscore.