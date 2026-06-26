Jesse Marsch, Alistair Johnston warn of South Africa threat ahead of Canada's World Cup round of 32 test

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Canada coach Jesse Marsch and defender Alistair Johnston say South Africa will provide a stern test in Sunday's FIFA World Cup round of 32 match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

South Africa produced one of the tournament's biggest surprises, frustrating South Korea before Thapelo Maseko struck the decisive goal in the second half to secure a 1-0 win.

The result meant Bafana Bafana finished second in Group A behind Mexico and reached the knockout rounds for the first time in the country's history after exits in 1998, 2002 and as hosts in 2010.

Canada finished second in Group B after a 2-1 loss to Switzerland on Wednesday in Vancouver, with goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi enough to hold off a late strike from substitute Promise David.

South Africa have reached the FIFA World Cup round of 32 for the firsat time. Carl Recine/Getty Images

South Africa's qualification aside, Sunday's match also makes history for another reason. Canada becomes the first World Cup host nation ever to play a match outside its own borders. Japan and South Korea co-hosted the 2002 tournament, but neither nation needed to leave home for a match.

The United States and Mexico, the other two co-hosts in 2026, both won their groups and remain in their own countries for the round of 32.

Marsch said he was impressed by South Africa's win over South Korea closely, given that many had expected the Asian side to dominate.

"Many people were expecting South Korea to dominate that game, but it was actually the other way around," he told reporters on Thursday.

"What you see in South Africa is a team that's very physical, that in open spaces, is very athletic, and have a lot of belief right now in what they're doing."

The former Leeds United manager said South Africa's performance improved as the game went on and they deserved their victory.

"I was impressed with South Africa in this match," he added.

"As the match was going on, as much as you would say that South Korea is the better team, at the end of the game, what you see is that South Africa earned that result, and they were the better team, and they're going to give us a big challenge."

Johnston, who plays right back for Canada, pointed to South Africa's path through Group A as evidence of the team's quality. South Africa opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to host Mexico, drew with the Czech Republic 1-1, then beat South Korea in the group finale.

"They're obviously a really strong team. You don't finish second in the World Cup group without doing something right," Johnston said.

"And they showed great character with how they held onto the game in the last 20 minutes.

"That's something that they're not going to be dissimilar to us in terms of they're going to be looking to get an early lead, play with their athleticism, and then feel comfortable that they can defend leads.

"It's going to be a good game. I think it's going to be an open game. It's going to be two teams that are willing to run and want to play in transition.

"There's going to be a lot of skill on the pitch, and I think that'll be not only a good game for neutrals, but hopefully a really good game for Canadian fans."

play 0:31 South Africa fans celebrate into the morning after historic win

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has credited belief within his squad for the run to the knockout stage.

"The mentality in this group is amazing," Broos said after the South Korea match.

The 74-year-old, who has suggested the tournament could mark the end of his coaching career, described his squad as unafraid of any opponent on the bracket.

Canada has also shown attacking quality in group play. Jonathan David scored a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Qatar on June 18 in Vancouver, the widest margin of victory by a CONCACAF team in World Cup history, and the first hat trick by a host nation since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

But the final day loss to Switzerland meant the co-hosts would have to leave the comfort of home and travel to the United States for their next game. Marsch acknowledged Canada would have preferred to stay home, but said the move carries its own benefits.

"Obviously, we wanted to stay in Canada and play in front of our fans and use all that energy," Marsch said.

"But it's also a big mental load on our team. Being around town, people around the hotel, it's a little bit of a circus.

"I mean, it's one we really enjoyed, but I do think that going away will give us a little bit more pause and calmness around the experience and make sure that we can focus on totally and exactly what the match is, which I think will be good for us. Even with the mental and physical loading that I'm talking about."

Johnston said playing away from Canadian soil is not unfamiliar territory, since the national team has often been based in the United States for tournament play.

"Ever since I've been in this program, almost all of our tournaments are pretty much exclusively played in the US," the defender said.

"During COVID, we were playing home games down there. It just kind of part and parcel of what we're used to as a program. So it's not something that's going to be something that's really going to alter our plans.

"It does, maybe take away some of the distractions as well, which can definitely be a beneficial thing.

"Again, the turnaround's so quick that I think that we're just going to be so focused on recovery, regen, getting everyone feeling as good as possible for the game, that maybe it is a good thing that we're away from home and can really just fully focus on that.

"But at the same time, we're playing in L.A. We're not playing on Mars or Pluto. I do expect quite a few Canadians to be down there. It's a World Cup knockout game. It's the biggest game in our men's program's history. So I'm still expecting it to be a pretty big spectacle, which is something that we're excited by."