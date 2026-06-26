Black Stars wearing 'Atletico Ghana' tag as a badge of honour as World Cup knockouts beckon

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Ghana's Marvin Senaya has responded to critics of the Black Stars' new-look playing style under head coach Carlos Queiroz by insisting that the players are only concerned about the team's results as they close in on a spot in the World Cup knockouts.

With four points after two matches following their 0-0 draw with England in Foxborough on Tuesday, a spot in the Last 32 is looking like a formality for the Black Stars, who were one of only four teams at the tournament not to concede in their opening two matches.

The West Africans have adapted magnificently to the playing style introduced to the team by Portuguese coach Queiroz, who was only appointed in April, with the players confident that the safety-first approach can see them go deep in the competition.

Will Ghana secure a round of 32 berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Having a proud history of producing some of the most mesmerising attacking players in the history of African football, not all Ghanaian football purists have embraced the team's new modus operandi under Queiroz, with some drawing parallels with the aggressive defensive style of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

However, their concerns are unlikely to trouble the players.

"We don't care what people say," Senaya told ESPN. "The most important thing is that we have four points and we'll potentially qualify for the Last 32, that's the most important thing to retain in football.

"It's not always the most beautiful football that wins, and today, the most important thing is the results. That's what feeds us, that's what ensures we get paid.

"Honestly, people can say what they want, but the most important, is the outcomes."

Ghana's style at this tournament has been characterised by a rugged rigidly, with Queiroz's players retaining their fixed lines - whether in a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-5-1 formation - defending aggressively, reducing the space, closing off passing channels and trusting in their low block.

Speaking on his 'The Good, The Bad & The Football' podcast on Thursday, ex-England midfielder Paul Scholes described how he experienced Queiroz's methods first hand during his time as Manchester United assistant manager.

"We had Queiroz, who was manager of Ghana, in the Nou Camp when we drew with Barcelona 0-0," Scholes began. "It was a carbon copy, teams defending deep, no gaps anywhere, don't try and score a goal really.

"You might get the odd chance, as [Ghana] did, and aggressive, horrible to play against."

Against both Panama and England, they effectively neutralised their opponents - despite conceding 30 shots across both matches - and troubling both during the latter stages as they sought to push forward on the counter attack.

Against Panama, they got their reward through Caleb Yirenkyi in the 94th minute, while they should have had more from England had a series of questionable refereeing decisions not gone against them.

Now, the knockouts beckon; if they avoid defeat against Croatia in their final group game, they progress automatically, while their four points may already be enough depending on results in the other group games over the coming days.

"We haven't surpassed expectations," Senaya continued. "We know the quality this group, of our players. We know the quality that we put into each match.

"Me, personally, I'm not surprised by how we're doing and I don't think the team are either.

"This is a continuity of what we're capable of doing and I think that we still have a clear margin of progression."

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Ghana's performances in North America so far are a clear upturn on what fans have endured in recent years, with the Black Stars failing to win a single match in the 2021 or 2023 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, before failing to qualify entirely for the 2025 edition.

Queiroz, however, has given them a plan, a purpose, and a direction, with the Ghana players relishing their clarity of mission.

"We have the gameplan and I think we showed it [against England]," centerback Jerome Opoku told ESPN. "Our plan was to keep a clean sheet and get a goal.

"We didn't get the goal but we'll take the 0-0. It's a positive."

Ghana are looking to return to the knockout stages for the first time since 2010, having advanced from the group stage in two of their previous four tournament campaigns.

They conclude their Group L campaign against Croatia in Philadelphia on Saturday.