South Africa vs. Canada - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch World Cup round of 32 clash

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Bafana Bafana will head to Los Angeles off the back of a shock 1-0 win over South Korea to face Canada in their first ever FIFA World Cup knockout game on Sunday.

The fact that it will be Canada's first knockout game at the tournament, too, deserves no small mention. South Africa appeared previously at the World Cup in 1998, 2002 and 2010, while Canada played in 1986 and 2022. All prior campaigns for both of these teams resulted in group stage exits.

South Africa looked destined for another when they lost the opening game of the tournament to co-hosts Mexico 2-0 before conceding the first goal in their second game against Czechia.

Teboho Mokoena levelled the scores in the 83rd minute of that game, and then Thapelo Maseko's 63rd-minute winner handed South Africa a memorable 1-0 win over South Korea to seal second place in Group A.

This is the first time South Africa have reached the FIFA World Cup round of 32 - can they go further to the round of 16? Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Canada began their Group B fixtures with a 1-1 draw to Bosnia & Herzegovina before an impressive 6-0 demolition of Qatar. Despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their most recent game, Jesse Marsch led his side to second place.

Canada have a chance to deepen their first ever knockout run at a tournament they are co-hosting with Mexico and the USA, while South Africa can finally prove at this World Cup that a sleeping giant of African and world football has finally woken.

Key details

Date: Sunday, June 28 at 12 p.m. local time in Los Angeles (9 p.m. CAT, 8 p.m. BST, 7 p.m. GMT).

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood.

How to watch: Viewers in South Africa can watch the match on SuperSport, who will be airing it on DSTV channels 201, 202 and 235. SABC holds free-to-air rights, while SportyTV is another option for streaming.

TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave are options for Canadian viewers - while US-based fans can watch the game on FOX, Telemundo, or Peacock. Referee: Portuguese referee João Pinheiro will take charge of this fixture. He is a high-profile, experienced official, but drew criticism for his handling of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Team news

South Africa lost their appeal against the suspension of attacking Themba Zwane being extended from one game to three as a result of his red card against Mexico.

At least Hugo Broos will have midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena available again following his one-match suspension for back-to-back yellow cards in Bafana's first two games of the tournament.

Canada's star left-back, Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) has yet to play at this tournament yet as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Marsch's men have battled several niggles and one serious injury as Sassuolo midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a broken leg against Qatar that is set to keep him out of the rest of the tournament.

Expected lineups

South Africa

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Ime Okon | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Sphephelo Sithole | CM Teboho Mokoena

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Thapelo Maseko

ST Evidence Makgopa

Canada

GK Maxime Crepeau

LB Richie Laryea | CB Derek Cornelius | CB Luc de Fougerolles | RB Alistair Johnston

LM Ali Ahmed | CM Mathieu Choiniere | CM Nathan Saliba | RM Tajon Buchanan

ST Tani Oluwaseyi | ST Jonathan David

Stats

Relebohile Mofokeng led the game in key passes in South Africa's 1-0 win over South Korea, making 4, as per FlashScore.

The last and only time South Africa played Canada was in 2007, with Teko Modise scoring both goals in a 2-0 Bafana win in Durban.