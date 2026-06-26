Orlando Pirates confirm Neo Rapoo signing as part of triple acquisition

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Orlando Pirates confirmed the signings of defenders Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti from Siwelele on Friday, as well as midfielder Matome Mmolai from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Leicesterford City.

The Buccaneers have allowed Gomolemo Khoto and Siyabonga Ndlozi to leave permanently to Sekhukhune United, with Tshepho Mashiloane also returning there on loan.

Rapoo is the headline signing for the defending South African champions, as he arrives with 42 South African Premiership appearances under his belt at the age of 20. An African U20 champion with South Africa last year, Rapoo played 15 top-flight league games for SuperSport United before their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status was acquired by Siwelele, who played him in 27 of their 30 league fixtures in 2025-26.

Orlando Pirates are the reigning South African Premiership title holders Orlando Pirates/Instagram

Baliti (24) adds versatility for Pirates due to his ability to play left-back or right-back. Mmolai (23) arrives in midfield as a less established player, but continues the Buccaneers' recent trend of predominantly signing youngsters.

Right-back Mashiloane, who is now 24, was a beneficiary of that policy as Pirates brought him in from Baroka a year ago. However, after falling out of favour, he was sent on loan to Sekhukhune midway through the season and now returns.

Fellow right-back Ndlozi has also left permanently in search of first team football, while attacking midfielder/winger Khoto departs officially after a loan spell at Orbit College last season.

The full statement on Pirates' website announcing the signings and departures reads:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti and Matome Mmolai ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The three players join the Buccaneers as the Club continues to strengthen the squad and invest in some of the country's most promising talent.

Neo Rapoo

Rapoo joins the Club from Siwelele FC.

The 20-year-old left-back is a product of SuperSport United's development structures and has represented South Africa at the youth international level. A modern full-back who is equally comfortable defending and advancing into attacking areas, Rapoo brings energy, technical quality, and significant potential.

Aphiwe Baliti

Also making the switch from Siwelele is 24-year-old defender Aphiwe Baliti.

Primarily a left-back, Baliti is capable of operating on either side of defence. His versatility, athleticism, and experience in the domestic top-flight make him a valuable addition to the Club's defensive ranks.

Baliti will, however, return to Siwelele FC on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign, where he will continue his development and gain further first-team experience.

Matome Mmolai

Completing the trio is central midfielder Matome Mmolai, who joins the Buccaneers from Leicesterford City.

The 23-year-old is an energetic and technically gifted midfielder who is comfortable in possession and capable of contributing in different phases of play. His arrival further strengthens the Club's midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Departures c49186227onfirmed

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates can confirm that Gomolemo Khoto and Siyabonga Ndlozi have completed permanent transfers to Sekhukhune United.

Right-back Tshepho Mashiloane will also return to Babina Noko on a season-long loan."