          Indians in action at BWF US Open quarterfinals; Inter-State Athletics continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 27

          Kidambi Srikanth Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 27, 2026, 03:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 27, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway

          • Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues

          • Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Hockey: India vs Pakistan

          • Junior Shooting World Championships: India rules rifle and pistol, draws a blank in shotgun

          • Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu to lead India's challenge at Glasgow CWG

          • Inter-State Athletics: Tejas eases to 110m hurdles gold, set for Asian Games

          • BWF US Open: Five Indians enter quarterfinals