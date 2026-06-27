Indians in action at BWF US Open quarterfinals; Inter-State Athletics continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 27

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 27, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The US Open Super 300 tournament is underway
Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues
Rugby: The second season of the Rugby Premier League is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India vs Pakistan
Junior Shooting World Championships: India rules rifle and pistol, draws a blank in shotgun
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu to lead India's challenge at Glasgow CWG
Inter-State Athletics: Tejas eases to 110m hurdles gold, set for Asian Games
BWF US Open: Five Indians enter quarterfinals