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Tunisia head coach Herve Renard has hinted that he could be tempted to extend his interim assignment with the Carthage Eagles if the Tunisian Football Federation were to present him with a viable long-term project to oversee.

The 57-year-old was appointed by Tunisia on June 16, one match into their World Cup campaign, as the North Africans opted to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi following their opening 5-1 defeat by Sweden.

Renard, who has a reputation as a football firefighter, was appointed to try and salvage something from Tunisia's campaign, but was only able to oversee a 4-0 loss against Japan and a 3-1 defeat by Netherlands.

The Frenchman had confirmed to ESPN in the aftermath of the Japan humbling that he only had a short-term contract with Tunisia, to guide the team until the end of the World Cup, but appears to have opened the door to potentially extending his tenure.

"If they proposed to me a real long-term project, and they ask me to stay with Tunisia, then why not?" Renard acknowledged. "I don't see why I would refuse it.

"I respect the people with whom there will be conversations, and we can discuss it.

"I came for the World Cup, and I'm now free to choose the best project for my future."

While Renard ultimately failed to turn Tunisia's fortunes around during this wretched brief World Cup campaign, he has won over admirers for the manner and dignity with which he's attempted to bring together a disparate group.

Ultimately, he failed to prevent Tunisia from becoming only eighth African team in the history of the World Cup - and the first since Egypt in 2018 - to depart the tournament without taking a single point.

"I was welcomed well in a very difficult context," Renard concluded. "I was aware of how difficult the task would be, but we still learn a lot when we go through difficult-to-manage situations like this.

"It's been a beautiful experience."

With or without Renard, Tunisia are left seeking their eighth new each coach in the last three years, and their fourth in the last year.

After appointing six consecutive Tunisian head coaches between 2019 and 2026, Tunisia turned to Franco-Tunisian Lamouchi in January, although his tenure lasted only five unhappy months.

The appointment represented a return to a foreign coach for the first time since France legend Alain Giresse was given the reins of the national side in December 2018.

Tunisia are back in competitive action in September when qualifying for next year's Africa Cup of Nations begins. The Eagles have been drawn alongside tournament hosts Uganda, Libya and Botswana.