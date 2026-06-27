FIFA World Cup 2026 Moment of the Day: Small islands, big dreams - Cape Verde keep their date with destiny

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has gotten off to a flying start on the pitch. With so much happening every day, ESPN India attempts to pick out the one magical moment that defined the day's action.

For Day 16, we pick Cape Verde qualifying for the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

*****

There the Cape Verde players were, milling about, forming an impromptu huddle, not daring to celebrate, nervously smiling at each other and their phones. In the stands, they were dancing, Cape Verde flags everywhere, the party already starting - but on the field, the place from where all that joy had come from, there was nothing. Yet.

A few of them broke out and wandered over to those who'd been consoling their prone Saudi Arabia counterparts, calling them back into that huddle that had formed at the touchline, in front of a large section of their fans. The 1-1 draw in this last group stage game had eliminated the Saudis and had surely sent their tiny nation through -- the fans were sure -- but the players weren't taking any chances.

When the final whistle blew here in Houston, there were still a couple of minutes left to play in Guadalajara, where the score read Uruguay 0, Spain 1. If it stayed like that, Cape Verde would be through. But they couldn't be sure till the whistle blew one last time in that game being played 1547km away.

Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

So, they stood together: phones out, watching the match, checking the score, waiting. There were all sorts in there, ones born and brought up on the archipelago off the Western coast of Africa; others chased by the federation after linking their ancestry back to their shores. There were those who had been young talents at big clubs, others who redefined the term 'late-bloomers'... all of them coming together to do something no one thought had been possible - take Cape Verde to the World Cup. And now there they stood, on the verge of doing something so much more impossible it was laughable: make the World Cup knockouts.

In there was Vozinha, the man who had turned professional only at 25 and now had joined Dino Zoff and Peter Shilton as the only men to keep two (or more) clean sheets at a World Cup after turning 40.

There was Roberto Lopes - half-Irish, half-Cape Verdean ex-banker- who'd ignored a LinkedIn message from the Cape Verde federation because it had been in Portuguese only to finally use Google Translate on it and sign up for the team... and lead the defence that let Vozinha keep out European champions Spain and Asian giants Saudi Arabia.

There was Kevin Pina, who had learnt his football on the islands only to be told later on by Benfica that he was not good enough, but had just controlled midfield battles against Spain, Uruguay and Saud Arabia.

Vozinha and Ryan Mendes share a hug after Cape Verde confirmed their qualification to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Walking back into the huddle was Joao Paulo Fernandes, who only became a footballer because his electrician father sacrificed hours taking him on the ferry to train at Praia from the island of Santiago where he was born and had to sort out big work-permit issues to continue his professional development in Portugal in the early days.

In there, waiting for that whistle to blow, was their captain, their greatest player, Ryan Mendes, once of Le Havre academy (where some saw him as more talented than teammate Riyad Mahrez) and Cape Verde international since 2010, now making his hundredth cap, on the biggest stage of them all.

There was the man who led them all there, Pedro Leitao Brito, known to everyone as Bubista, born on the island of Boa Vista, a manager who took the helm of the national team after years of coaching on the islands itself and was now the reigning African coach of the year.

Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

They stood together waiting... until the notification popped, the whistle blew. Spain had beaten Uruguay; Cape Verde had finished second. A few hands started bobbing up and down, waving their bibs at the fans as if in confirmation. Others came to slower, the realization slowly sinking in, and once it had, jumping about in wild celebration. The wait -- that couldn't have been more than a few minutes but had felt like an eternity - ending in an explosion of surreal joy. Into the knockouts they were going.

The huddle took on a life of its own, bouncing about before breaking into smaller parties, all celebrating like they didn't know how, like they couldn't believe what was happening. And then, finally, when the table was flashed up on the big screen of the NRG stadium, pandemonium broke out, the noise levels off the charts, the celebration seemingly never-ending.

"I almost wanted to cry," midfielder Deroy Duarte said. "It was so emotional. Everybody was just waiting and praying and hoping that the result was good. It was a very special moment. [Something] I've never felt on the pitch. And I hope we can feel the same feeling in the next game."

In one moment, as those phones lit up and those laughs and cries of joy broke out, we had seen once again what makes the World Cup one of the great sporting endeavors. The debutants will now face the world champions in the next round. Cape Verde vs Argentina in a knockout game, Vozinha vs Lionel Messi for a place in the World Cup round of 16... isn't that what this is all about?