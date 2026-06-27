World Cup 2026 - updates as Ghana prepare to face Croatia after Cape Verde set up Argentina clash

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Cape Verde made history on Friday as they defied all odds to qualify for the FIFA World Cup round of 32 with a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. The nation with a population of just over 500,000 people will see their team face defending champions Argentina, while Senegal also sealed their progress with a 5-0 drubbing of Iraq, and Egypt finished second in Group G after a 1-1 draw with Iran.

Ghana have now been assured of progress to the knockout rounds too, but plenty is still to play for. Following their 0-0 draw with England, the Black Stars will face Croatia in their last Group L game on Saturday, with seeding on the line. Subsequently, other games involving African teams will see Congo DR play Uzbekistan and Algeria face Austria.

- Cape Verde are the smallest nation ever by population to make the men's FIFA World Cup knockouts.

- Five-star Senegal made the most of their last chance to make the knockout rounds.

- Algeria and Austria have insisted they will each be going for a win, rather than attempting to avoid Spain in the next round.

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