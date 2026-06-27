          World Cup 2026 - updates as Ghana prepare to face Croatia after Cape Verde set up Argentina clash

          Antoine Semenyo is one of Ghana's key potential weapons in their World Cup clash with Croatia. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images
          • Leonard Solms
          Jun 27, 2026, 03:34 PM

          Cape Verde made history on Friday as they defied all odds to qualify for the FIFA World Cup round of 32 with a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. The nation with a population of just over 500,000 people will see their team face defending champions Argentina, while Senegal also sealed their progress with a 5-0 drubbing of Iraq, and Egypt finished second in Group G after a 1-1 draw with Iran.

          Ghana have now been assured of progress to the knockout rounds too, but plenty is still to play for. Following their 0-0 draw with England, the Black Stars will face Croatia in their last Group L game on Saturday, with seeding on the line. Subsequently, other games involving African teams will see Congo DR play Uzbekistan and Algeria face Austria.

          - Cape Verde are the smallest nation ever by population to make the men's FIFA World Cup knockouts.

          - Five-star Senegal made the most of their last chance to make the knockout rounds.

          - Algeria and Austria have insisted they will each be going for a win, rather than attempting to avoid Spain in the next round.

          - World Cup 2026: as it happened on June 26