'I could write you a book about Sadio Mane' - Pape Thiaw lauds Senegal legend as Last 32 berth secured

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA -- Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has heaped praise on Sadio Mane after the Teranga Lions breathed life into their World Cup campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Iraq on Friday, ultimately securing their progress to the knockouts in the process.

While Thiaw made the tough choice to axe veteran centreback Kalidou Koulibaly from his starting XI, and was deprived of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy due to injury, talisman Mane was retained despite his inability to prevent Senegal from falling to defeats by France and Norway.

The 34-year-old was influential as Senegal registered the biggest victory after recorded by an African team in the tournament's history, with results in groups G and H later in the evening guaranteeing the African champions' progress to the Last 32.

Sadio Mane and Senegal have advanced to the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"I could almost write you a book about this player," Thiaw told journalists after the match. "He does extraordinary things, he's there for the group, has an impact, is the technical leader of this team.

"He really does things extraordinary, and he also helps us defensively. Sadio is really an example for all of African and world football.

"He's always shown it that he's someone - even outside [of Senegal] - who's appreciated a lot. Daily, with him, you see what kind of person he is, and how he's invested in this team.

"He gives everything for the flag of Senegal."

Having registered an assist in the 3-2 defeat by Norway, Mane was at the heart of much that was good about Senegal's display against Iraq, notably creating four goalscoring chances - no one forged more opportunities during the match.

With Nicolas Jackson dropped, Mane tucked into a more central attacking role - allowing Ismail Jakobs to overlap - and ended the game as Senegal's most advanced player, despite not registering a goal or an assist during the match.

He did, however, provoke the foul from Rebin Sulaka in the 13th minute which ultimately reduced Iraq to ten men and opened the door for Senegal to exploit their advantage after the break.

The resounding victory was exactly what the West Africans needed to boost their chances of progress, taking them to three points and a plus two goal difference, with results elsewhere later on Saturday ultimately securing their progress.

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With Iran being held by Egypt, and Uruguay falling to Spain, the third-placed teams from both Group G and H are unable to surpass Senegal in the rankings. Coupled with Korea Republic and Scotland, both of whom are beneath the Teranga Lions on goal difference having played three games, Thiaw's side progress has been confirmed.

"I want to congratulate my team because we played the match we needed to," the head coach conceded. "It was important to us to win the match, and we'd hoped to.

"Scoring five goals is also something great, even though we were up against an Iraq team who posed problems for us in the first half."

Habib Diarra gave Senegal a fourth minute lead before Sulaka was dismissed nine minutes later for tugging back Mane. The floodgates opened in the second half, with Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye scoring either side of a brace from Pape Gueye.