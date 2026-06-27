SAFA confirms death of Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams' grandmother

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) have confirmed that Jayden Adams played in Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw with Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 a day after the death of his grandmother.

Adams started in midfield alongside Teboho Mokoena and Thalente Mbatha, but was hauled off at half-time and replaced by Relebohile Mofokeng.

Jayden Adams, pictured playing here for Bafana Bafana against Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 -- the day after his grandmother's death. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was not his most polished performance, but his consistency in recent months for Sundowns had earned a Bafana recall after a year out of Hugo Broos' team and he has generally been solid for South Africa since - particularly impressing in two March friendlies against Panama.

After the Czechia draw, Adams came off the bench for Mofokeng in Wednesday's 1-0 win over South Korea which confirmed Bafana's place in the round of 32, where they will play Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Rumours had circulated of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Adams' grandmother's death in the aftermath, and SAFA have now officially offered their condolences.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) is saddened to hear about the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams' grandmother, Marianna," SAFA said in a statement posted on Saturday, June 27.

"The 72-year-old Marianna Adams passed away a day before the South African senior men's national team faced Czechia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match played at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday 18 June 2026. She passed away in a hospital in Stellenbosch and will be laid to rest on Saturday, 27 June 2026 (South Africa time).

"Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother. The South Africans won their first point of this World Cup following that match - it ended in a 1-1 draw - and went on to make history and qualify for the second round of the global tournament for the first time ever after beating South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday."

SAFA quoted the association's president, Danny Jordaan, as saying: "This is a massive loss for Jayden's family, friends and relatives and we join in mourning the loss of his grandmother. We as SAFA offer our deepest condolences and may her soul Rest in Peace."

The association added that Marianna Adams is "survived by her husband, her children and several grandchildren".