          Srikanth reaches US Open final; India vs England in hockey Pro League; final day of Inter-State Athletics: Indian Sports LIVE, June 28

          How Foo Yeen/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 28, 2026, 02:56 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 28, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Hockey: India vs. England in FIH Pro League

          • Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Rounak Chouhan, Devika Sihag play their US Open Super 300 semifinals.

          • Athletics: Inter-State Athletics Championships continues on its final day

          • Volleyball: India play the third place playoff at the AVC Cup in Ahmedabad.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Athletics: Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare break national records at Inter-State Athletics Championships

          • Chess: Magnus Carlsen returns, Divya Deshmukh set for debut at Global Chess League Season 4

          • Badminton: Devika, Rounak, Srikanth seal US Open semifinal berths