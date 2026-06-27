Croatia v Ghana LIVE - Follow along as the Black Stars seek group L dominance

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UNITED STATES -- Ghana go into their final group game against Croatia on Saturday knowing that results elsewhere have already secured them their place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2010.

Zlatko Dalic's side know a draw would be enough to secure them progress, but only a win will take them above the Africans as Group L runners-up, and even possibly winners.

Ghana's four points in the bag mean that even if they lose to Croatia, they will still finish higher than at least four teams in the third-place rankings.

But the Black Stars are aiming higher. Finishing second could pit them against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, while group leadership would mean a slightly less tricky fixture.

- Carlos Queiroz wants Black Stars to channel Manchester United's 'Nou Camp spirit'

- Antoine Semenyo urges Ghana to be 'more aggressive' with referees

- Croatia vs. Ghana: Kick-off time, team news, permutations, how to watch

Meanwhile, Africa's sides have been the heart-warming story of this World Cup, with Cape Verde becoming the smallest country by population to ever reach the knockouts, and South Africa did the most against South Korea to set up a last 32 tie against Canada.

As it stands, the only African side out of the running is Tunisia, who lost all three of their group matches by heady margins. But Algeria and the DRC are still in the running too, and we could see an astonishing nine African sides adavancing.