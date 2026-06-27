Yaya Sithole's redemption arc key to South Africa's recovery from disastrous start at FIFA World Cup

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LOS ANGELES, CA. -- Yaya Sithole could have been forgiven for questioning whether he was in a waking nightmare midway through his first ever FIFA World Cup game, for South Africa against Mexico on July 11.

A mistimed challenge to deny a goalscoring opportunity brought a 50th-minute straight red card, reducing Bafana Bafana to 10 men, by which point, they were already a goal down after Sithole's loss of possession during the opening moments of the match allowed the hosts to take the lead.

Sithole was at fault for both of the moments that ultimately set South Africa on their way to a defeat at the Estadio Azteca, with those incidents being highlighted back home amidst the barrage of criticism the team received from supporters on social media.

For a player making his World Cup debut, it would have been understandable had the weight of that scrutiny, had the venom of that criticism, lingered. However, for Sithole, the abuse became the foundation for one of the World Cup's most compelling redemption stories.

With influential captain Teboho Mokoena suspended for the must-win clash against South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday, Hugo Broos needed to find a replacement for his midfield general; Sithole was handed the opportunity to atone for his Azteca debacle.

Rather than shrink from the responsibility, the 27-year-old embraced it, producing arguably the finest performance of his international career as Thapelo Maseko's sole goal sent South Africa through to the knockouts for the first time ever.

Nicknamed 'Yaya' for his early-career resemblance in style to Ivory Coast great Yaya Toure -- as well as a similar stature -- Sphephelo Sithole displayed the qualities that have earned him plaudits throughout his career in Portugal.

He recorded 70 touches -- more than any other South Africa player -- completed 54 passes, also a team-high, created one goalscoring opportunity, won important aerial duels, drove his team forward with progressive carries and underpinned his midfield authority with outstanding defensive works -- two interceptions and five clearances during a well-rounded display.

"Everyone back home is buzzing, they won't be sleeping. We didn't have a good start, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish." - Yaya Sithole. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It was exactly the kind of complete midfield showing that Broos needed after losing Mokoena, and exactly the kind of response Sithole needed to banish the ghosts of the Azteca.

"It hasn't been easy," Sithole admitted afterwards. "The first two or three days weren't easy. I needed to pick myself up, and I'm proud of myself because I did it...but it wasn't easy.

"I needed to be strong mentally. I needed to push and give everything.

"I couldn't cry for anyone. I needed to pick myself up. If I didn't I wouldn't have been able to have given the performance I did [against Korea]. I'm very proud of the team as well."

Crucially, Sithole credits South Africa's togetherness for allowing him to recover from one of the darkest moments of his career.

Rather than allow one player's mistake -- which opened the floodgates to the collective vitriol the team received -- to become a dividing line, Sithole received unconditional support, with Bafana reaping the benefits.

"We have a good group, I can say that, because everyone's been supportive," he continued. "Even the coach is very supportive.

"I want to give thanks to them. If we go down as an individual, but you have people among you who will pull you up, the job becomes easy.

"So we fought [against Korea] and we showed what South Africa are. I'm very happy. It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

Yaya Sithole bounced back from a terrible match against Mexico to be one of the key players in Bafana's win over South Korea. Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

That sense of unity has also extended beyond the dressing room after several other players became the target for criticism from supporters following the opening defeat.

Sithole acknowledged the noise coming from back home, but insisted it only strengthened the bond within the team: "We are a brotherhood. [There are] a lot of talks back home. We stick together."

This unity has been central to South Africa's resurgence, with Bafana's performances improving as the tournament has evolved, with public opinion naturally turning in their favour in the process.

Sithole's own transformation has mirrored the national team's return to form and favour, with qualification for the Last 32 a just reward for a side who could have buckled after that chastening early experience against Mexico.

"What's happened is a dream come true, not just for us but for the country back home," Sithole continued. "This is what we needed for the longest time. It means a lot, I'm running out of words.

"Everyone back home is buzzing, they won't be sleeping. We didn't have a good start, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish."

The scenes of celebration that greeted ZA's victory over career have been replayed endlessly back home since the final whistle, with even head coach Broos - not known for his positivity or exuberance - overcome with joy and delight as a historic progression was secured.

"I think [it's the happiness I've seen Broos," Sithole smiled. "It was a moment we've all been waiting for, not just us, but the people back home as well.

"You saw how we celebrated, it was out of this world. The job is still not finished, we'll carry on, and going forward, there's still more to come."

Sithole's World Cup could easily have been remembered solely for his disastrous 50 minutes against Mexico, but his own resilience and the support of his teammates brought him back to the field, and helped him deliver a performance befitting the nickname he carries.

He's converted his own darkest hour into a story of redemption, and helped transform South Africa's World Cup campaign as well.