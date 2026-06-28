FIFA World Cup 2026 MD16 recap: Portugal finish second, Colombia and England top groups, Congo DR through

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Matchday 17 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup saw the group stages end. Here's where it stands for Group J, K and L:

Group L - England top group, Croatia second, Ghana third (into knockouts), Panama eliminated.

Group K - Colombia top group, Portugal second, Congo DR third (into knockouts), Uzbekistan eliminated.

Group J - Argentina top group, Jordan eliminated. Between Austria and Algeria for the second and third spots

P.S. Results today mean South Korea have been eliminated too, Iran must now wait for the Austra-Algeria match to know if they will remain at the World Cup.

Austria vs Algeria

Colombia 0 - 0 Portugal

Colombia dominated Portugal for large swathes and that meant they finish top of their group, pushing Portugal to second.

Colombia had a goal disallowed by the length of a toe as Davinson Sánchez's late header was ruled offside. Colombia created much the bulk of the chances: they had 24 shots vs Portugal's 13 and created an xG of 1.63 to 0.69.

Colombia will now take on Ghana in the round of 32, while Portugal face Croatia.

Congo DR 3 - 1 Uzbekistan

(Wissa (P) 68', 90+1', Mayele 78'; Shomurodov 10')

Eldor Shomurodov gave Uzbekistan a shock lead with a stunning piece of finishing, running onto a through ball and chipping Congo DR keeper Lionel Mpasi with a most delightful first-time chip. Nathananel Mbuku had a stunning goal ruled out for a foul he committed in the buildup and the first half ended with Congo DR on the brink of elimination.

They came out with the foot on the pedal in the second half, and the pressure told when Yoanne Wissa was taken out by Abdukodir Khusanov in the box. Wissa stepped up to convert the penalty and that gave Congo DR further belief. Fiston Mayele made it two ten minutes later before a stunning solo effort from Wissa saw Congo DR seal their place in the knockouts with panache.

Panama 0 - 2 England

(Bellingham 62', Kane 67')

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both scored for England against Panama. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

An uninspiring England had too much class for Panama as they maintained they eased to a 2-0 win in their last group stage game to finish top.

After a dull, goalless half in which England dominated possession but didn't trouble Panama keeper Orlanda Mosquera much, they amped up the pressure in the second half. That led to them scoring two inside five minutes after the hour mark - first when Jude Bellingham turned in a Bukayo Saka corner that was defended poorly, the next when Kane thumped home a header after a brilliant cross from Bellingham.

Panama, meanwhile, end their campaign as the only one of the 48 teams to not score a goal in the tournament.

Croatia 2 - 1 Ghana

(P.Sucic 31', Vlasic 83'; Luckassen 73')

Croatia pulled out the stops when it mattered to beat Ghana and finish second in Group L. Ghana, who'd already sealed qualification ahead of kickoff, finished third.

In a game that took time to warm up, Petar Sucic blaster Croatia ahead with a superb strike from range. That seemed to wake the game up, and Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz made attacking changes at half time. Croatia repelled waves of Ghana attack before Derrick Luckassen scored off a set piece. It was initially ruled out off for a blocker being offside, but on VAR advice, the decision was overturned.

Knowing they risked getting knocked out if Ghana won, Croatia poured forward in counterattack and a late Luka Modric corner was brilliantly headed into goal by Nikola Vlasic.