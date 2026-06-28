African teams in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32: Predictions

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Nine of the ten African teams who qualified for the 2026 World Cup have progressed to the knockout stages, with over 28 percent of the teams still standing in the tournament coming from the African continent.

While each have overcome obstacles to reach the knockouts, which of them can extend their impressive runs to date by advancing to the last 16?

Here are my predictions for each of the nine Round of 32 ties involving African teams.

South Africa vs Canada

June 28, Inglewood

Bafana Bafana have momentum on their side after finishing their second match strongly against Czechia before defeating South Korea in Monterrey to seal progression to the knockouts for the first time ever.

South Africa celebrates after scoring against South Korea. AP Photo/Moises Castillo

They've quietly become one of the tournaments stories after overcoming a challenging opening 2-0 defeat by Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in which they were reduced to nine men, and have steadily found an effective balance between defensive structure and attacking intent.

They are unified, are growing stronger mentally, have recent experience of a deep tournament run (at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations), and can count on the return of influential midfield general Teboho Mokoena.

Canada impressed by demolishing a poor Qatar side 6-0, but struggled against Switzerland. Slipping into second place in the group means they've lost home advantage, and I'm expecting South Africa to prevail.

Prediction: South Africa

Netherlands vs Morocco

June 29, Monterrey

The standout tie of the round, Morocco impressed against Brazil - where they should arguably have taken more than a draw - before seeing off Scotland and Haiti.

They won't fear anyone, although will recognise they've been handed a particularly tough draw with a testing battle against the Netherlands.

The Dutch may boast greater creativity and depth, but Morocco are a more tactically adroit side, capable of adapting to match conditions and making it work in their favour.

They proved in Qatar that they can handle blockbuster knockout games against elite European opponents, and while the Netherlands are improving in the competition, we're backing the Atlas Lions to pull off another famous victory at the World Cup.

Prediction: Morocco

Ivory Coast vs Norway

June 30, Arlington

A particularly tough one to call. The Elephants have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far; riding their luck against Ecuador before snatching it late, holding their own against Germany before losing it at the death, and then easing past Curacao to advance.

(Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The group-stage experience should serve them well, and they won't fear Norway after that controlled and resolute performance against Germany.

They'll have to find answers to the ominous dual threat of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, but they should fare better than a Senegal defence - hamstrung by an ailing Kalidou Koulibaly - that folded too easily, and should take encouragement from how the Teranga Lions were able to hurt the Europeans when they did press forward.

While this challenge - the Elephants' first ever World Cup knockout game - might be coming too soon for Emerse Fae's side, I believe their midfield control and attacking options should give them the edge.

Prediction: Ivory Coast

England vs Congo DR

July 1, Atlanta

A veritable banana skin for England here, as they face the Democratic Republic of Congo in a first meeting between the two sides.

The Leopards should start with at least five players who made their names in (and in some cases, were formed by) English football, so there could be something of a derby feel about this one, which may not play into the Three Lions' hands.

Congo know how to slow down a game, make things ugly, and frustrate more illustrious opponents - look at how they handled Portugal - while their athleticism, vertical play and direct running can clearly unsettle a vulnerable England defence.

The former winners will need to rediscover the vitality they showed against Croatia, while the quality of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham should ultimately prove too much for Sebastian Desabre's side.

Prediction: England

Belgium vs Senegal

July 1, Seattle

Belgium recovered strongly after a slow start to the tournament to thump a limited New Zealand side, while Senegal became the first side ever to qualify for the World Cup knockouts after losing their opening two games.

Their 5-0 demolition of Iraq should give them a major boost heading into this one, and I'd expect to see a Senegal side rejuvenated as they face the Red Devils in Seattle.

Senegal celebrate Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images

Pape Thiaw has finally decided to axe Kalidou Koulibaly, making them more secure in defence, although it remains to be seen whether the outstanding Édouard Mendy will be able to return from his recent ligament injury to take his place between the sticks.

Nonetheless, Senegal have dynamism and extensive strength in depth going forward, while despite their troubles, they never lost their cutting edge - only the Netherlands, Germany and France scored more in the group stage.

Their physicality and pressing may prove too much for a Belgium side on the wane - IF they can match the intensity they showed against Iraq.

Prediction: Senegal

Switzerland vs Algeria

July 2, Vancouver

Algeria have bounced back impressively following their opening humbling by Argentina, riding out an early tournament setback to catch the eye with their technical qualities, attacking cutting edge and outstanding wing play.

They boast more natural flair than the Swiss, are more tenacious, and should be able to carve out their fair share of chances. Switzerland are efficient, and always competent in a knockout scenario, but Algeria's rousing 3-3 draw with Austria will give them confidence that they can go toe to toe with mid-weight European opponents and hold their own.

With the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza and Rafik Belghali in outstanding form, I'm tipping Algeria to have the quality to down Switzerland.

Prediction: Algeria

Australia vs Egypt

July 3, Arlington

Having qualified for the knockout stages for the first time ever, Egypt will clearly fancy their chances of progressing to the Last 16.

They've been far more compelling offensively than I'd expected during this tournament - and that we've seen from the Pharaohs at a major tournament for decades.

Mohamed Salah has been enjoying himself with some confident, talented players around him, although a slight hamstring injury makes him a doubt for the next round - which is obviously a massive concern for the North Africans.

Australia are resilient, and will really challenge the Pharaohs physically, but Egypt's technical superiority should carry the day.

Prediction: Egypt

Argentina vs Cape Verde

July 3, Miami

Cape Verde have been the darlings of the World Cup so far, and advancing out of their group undefeated, eliminating Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the process, is an outstanding achievement for the third smallest nation ever to feature at the tournament.

Goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates after helping his team make history at the World Cup. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Vozinha became the viral sensation of the competition when he denied a star-studded Spain side in the islanders' opener - pulling off seven saves - but surely the fairytale comes to an end against the reigning champions and Lionel Messi in Miami.

Cape Verde will defend bravely, and can threaten on the counter, but Argentina surely can't come unstuck against the World Cup debutants...can they?!

Prediction: Argentina

Colombia vs Ghana

July 3, Kansas City

The Ghanaian contingent were generally happy - at the conclusion of the Group K matches - to be facing Colombia rather than Portugal in the Last 32, but is it truly a draw that plays into the Black Stars' hands?

Ghana were at their best against England, when the dynamic of the game was clear, and they were able to stick to a clear mission - defending aggressively and attacking on the counter. Against Croatia, a lesser team, the contest was more balanced, the Black Stars saw more of the ball, but appeared more vulnerable in transition.

Colombia risk being more similar to their final group game, with the South Americans possessing genuine pace and technical quality in the final third.

Ghana remain capable of upsetting Los Cafeteros, but ideally need to strike first, and certainly need to take their chances.

Prediction: Colombia