Canada 1-0 South Africa - Injury time goal breaks Bafana hearts in LA - As it happened

Open Extended Reactions

History was made in Los Angeles, as South Africa and Canada contested both countries' first ever FIFA World Cup knockout match, in the round of 32. The Canadians scored through Eustaquio in injury time, just a minute before we'd have had extra time.

This is how it went down.

Let's also not forget that this match is one of NINE last 32 games featuring African sides. Of the 10 that entered the competition, only Tunisia were knocked out during the group stage. History has been made almost daily for Africa, including Cape Verde becoming the smallest nation by population, and the first debutant since 2010, to reach the knockouts.