Canada vs South Africa LIVE - Bafana and Les Rouges seek first-ever R16 spot at FIFA World Cup

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History is being made in Los Angeles today, as South Africa and Canada contest both countries' first ever FIFA World Cup knockout match, in the round of 32. It is the first match of the stage, and all eyes will be on Bafana and Les Rouges.

The build up to the match has been dominated by, let's face it, general disrespect towards these teams from the outside world, with ticket prices plummeting and South Korea fans, who assumed they'd be playing this match, trying to offload their tickets.

Will these two rising stars make the critics and doubters eat their words?

Let's also not forget that this match is one of NINE last 32 games featuring African sides. Of the 10 that entered the competition, only Tunisia were knocked out during the group stage. History has been made almost daily for Africa, including Cape Verde becoming the smallest nation by population, and the first debutant since 2010, to reach the knockouts.