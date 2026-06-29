Kidambi Srikanth loses US Open final: Indian Sports LIVE, June 29

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 29, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles final of US Open Super 300.
What happened yesterday?
AVC Volleyball: India beat Bahrain to win bronze.
Hockey: India earn shootout win over England to end Pro League season.
Inter-State Athletics: Javelin thrower Rohit achieves PB of 87.07m; Sreeshankar shines in long jump.
Rugby Premier League: Hyderabad Heroes emerge champions.
US Open: Srikanth enters final after beating Japan's Okimoto.