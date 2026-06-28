Future looks bright, but South Africa need to solve their striker problem

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South Africa's first ever FIFA World Cup knockout game ended in a heartbreaking 1-0 round of 32 loss to Canada, and while Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon played superbly, Bafana's woes upfront left them in an impossible position.

Stephen Eustáquio scored the winner in stoppage time to undo a valiant defensive performance from Bafana which seldom looked like producing a goal at the other end even through significant spells of substantial possession (58% overall).

That is not a criticism of Evidence Makgopa per se - nor is it even truly a criticism of Hugo Broos. The Belgian head coach has made selection errors during the World Cup, but nobody can accuse him of stubbornness when it comes to his choices upfront.

Broos had backed Lyle Foster as his undisputed first-choice striker during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). At the World Cup, he tried pairing Foster with newly-recalled Iqraam Rayners, then starting Rayners upfront alone, then starting Makgopa.

None of his strikers got on the scoresheet throughout the tournament.

Bafana's only two goals over the course of four games came via Teboho Mokoena from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw with Czechia, and Thapelo Maseko in the 1-0 win over South Korea. Foster, Makgopa (who started upfront against Canada), and Rayners (who came off the bench late on in the round of 32 loss) all came up empty-handed.

It could be argued that the decision to pull Relebohile Mofokeng off at half-time against Canada left Makgopa and then Rayners isolated upfront. However, Bafana's systemic striker problem remains, regardless of whether Broos got that substitution right or wrong.

Khuliso Mudau is distraught as he leaves the field after South Africa's 1-0 loss to Canada at the FIFA World Cup, knocking them out of the tournament in the round of 32. Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In the sixth minute of the game, Makgopa's positional instincts came in handy as he snuck in behind the defensive line in what was one of Bafana's best opportunities, but he was too cumbersome in carrying the ball forward and getting it off his feet.

He held play up, allowed the defensive line to catch up, and Bafana eventually took a long-range shot through Mokoena, which was saved by Maxime Crépeau.

This was not the only time in the game that Makgopa was not quite on the same wavelength as his teammates in the build-up.

He cannot be blamed for being a square peg in a round hole. Makgopa used his physicality and positional awareness well to change the course of South Africa's tournament when all appeared lost against Czechia, coming off the bench for Rayners and changing that game.

Broos took him to the tournament knowing full well that he was not in red-hot scoring form and lacked exceptional ability to dribble or get in behind, but was a workhorse, a clever player and a physical powerhouse.

Evidence Makgopa was unable to find the back of the net for Bafana at the World Cup, and that was the case for Bafana's other strikers too. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The problem is not that Makgopa is the player he is, but rather that South Africa has an extreme shortage of strikers who can combine at least some of the best of Makgopa, Foster and Rayners.

This is a problem which has followed South Africa for much of their post-apartheid football history. Benni McCarthy remains Bafana's all-time top goalscorer with 31. If South Africa was producing great strikers, this record from a player who was in and out of the team during his peak years - due largely to disputes with the South African Football Association (SAFA) - would have long since fallen.

Broos has hinted in recent days that he is open to making a u-turn continuing as Bafana Bafana head coach, with Pitso Mosimane also seemingly in the running for the job.

SAFA will need to work with whoever takes charge to ensure that by the time the 2030 World Cup comes, South Africa work on the solid defensive foundation they have and aim to replicate it at the other end of the pitch.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (20), Ime Okon (22) and many young centre-backs are likely to push each other on to new heights in years to come as they battle for places at the heart of the Bafana defence which the World Cup starting duo impressed in.

Resources should be invested into the development of strikers - particularly those who will be in their early 20s by 2030 - to ensure there are plenty with the fundamentals needed to excel on the world stage and this conversation can be truly put to bed.